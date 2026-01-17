Trump threatens tariffs on UK and EU nations unless Greenland deal is reached
Donald Trump says he will implement a wave of tariffs on European countries - including the UK - until the US is allowed to purchase Greenland.
Posting on his Truth Social, the US president said 10 per cent tariffs would come into effect on February 1.
Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland would all be affected by the levies, Trump said.
Those tariffs will then increase to 25 per cent on June 1 until a deal to purchase Greenland is reached.
He announced the tax hikes during a long social media rant on Saturday, in which he also slammed the affected European countries for sending military personnel to Greenland in a show of support for the territory.
"These countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable," Trump wrote.
"Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situations end quickly, and without question."
Trump first threatened to put tariffs on countries that do not support his Greenland plan at the White House yesterday.
Speaking at a rural health roundtable, he said: "I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security."
The American leader has repeatedly said the US "absolutely" needs to acquire Greenland, which formally belongs to Denmark.
His tariff threat comes after a 11-member bipartisan US delegation visited Denmark yesterday in a bid to cool tensions over the island.
Congress members met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, her Greenlandic counterpart, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, and Danish ministers in Copenhagen.
Democratic senator Chris Coons, who led the delegates, pledged to share the Danish perspective in Washington and thanked Denmark for "225 years of being a good and trusted ally and partner".
"Part of the point of this trip is to have a bipartisan group of members of Congress listen respectfully to our friends, our trusted allies and partners here in Denmark and from Greenland," he said.
"To go back to the United States and share those perspectives so that we can lower the temperature and have a more constructive dialogue about the best path forward."
Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican senator from Alaska, said "the vast majority" of Americans didn't think that acquiring Greenland is a good idea.
In Britain, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch labelled Trump's plan a "terrible idea".
"President Trump is completely wrong to announce tariffs on the UK over Greenland. People in both UK and US will face higher costs," she wrote on X.
"These tariffs will be yet another burden for businesses across our country. The sovereignty of Greenland should only be decided by the people of Greenland."