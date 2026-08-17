Donald Trump levelled the threat at the US ally if it tried to get in the way of Washington reaching a peace deal with Tehran

Trump said he is in 'no hurry' to resolve the conflict with Iran. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Oman if the US ally "gets in the way" of a peace deal with Tehran.

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The US president reportedly made the threat in response to a reporter's question, as hostilities between the countries continue and both sides push for control of the Strait of Hormuz. Trey Yingst, a reporter for Fox, said: "I asked the president about ... parallel talks that are taking place between Iran and Oman about control of the Strait of Hormuz." In response, he says Trump quipped: "If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the s*** out of them." This comes as the 60-day deadline for a peace deal between the US and Tehran, which was set for Monday, has come to a close with no breakthrough in sight. Read more: Iran undecided on resuming talks with the US, as Hormuz shipping remains a key dispute Read more: Burnham exchanged messages with Trump chief of staff impersonator

Trump and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have not indicated a peace deal has been reached with Iran. Picture: Getty

Neither Washington nor Tehran have expressed a desire for an extension, and both their positions over the strait, as well as the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme, continue to be at odds. Iran claimed on Monday that it had agreed on a plan with Iran to manage the flow of ships along the crucial waterway, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil travels. The strait has been a major stumbling block throughout the conflict between the countries, with strikes and blockades stifling traffic and impacting global oil markets. The US has demanded the complete reopening of the strait, but it is not yet clear whether the deal with Oman will assist with this goal.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said the vital waterway would not reopen until the United States corrects its behavior, demanding that the US end its war on Iran and compensate the country for war damage, among other conditions. Picture: Getty

The strait was effectively closed by Iran after the US and Israel first struck the country at the end of February. Tehran threatened to keep the strait closed until the US lifted its blockade of Iranian ports, and made it clear that it planned to maintain some control over the strait. Esmail Baghaei, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, said that “an understanding has been reached regarding the map of the transit route”, but did not specify details. It was previously suggested that the deal would reopen the strait, with ships travelling through a route near Iran and exiting near Oman. Ships would be able to travel without paying fees or tolls in the interim.

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq (R) met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) on April 26, 2026. Picture: Getty