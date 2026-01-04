Donald Trump has threatened Venezuela's new leader with a fate worse than ousted leader Nicolas Maduro "if she doesn't do what's right".

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez - who also serves as oil minister - has taken over as interim leader with the blessing of Venezuela's top court, though she has said Maduro remains president.

"If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro," Trump was quoted as saying in a telephone interview with The Atlantic on Sunday.

Maduro is facing weapons and drugs charges in New York after he was captured by US forces over the weekend.

President Trump announced in a press conference that the US will "run" the south American country until there could be a "proper transition" of power.

Trump implied that Rodriguez was on board with the administration’s plan to run the country and would work alongside the US.

But in a public address shortly afterward, Rodriguez denied the claims and declared that Maduro is the only president.

