Trump reportedly threw a "tantrum" on a phone call with Democrat Joyce Beatty, threatening to withdraw funds after an attempt to add his name to the Kennedy Center was blocked again.

President Donald Trump has been accused of 'name-calling' after reports of a row over the Kennedy Centre. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

US President Donald Trump reportedly exploded into a furious rant during a telephone conversation over the Kennedy Center, reportedly threatening to withdraw funding after plans to change its' name were blocked.

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The phone conversation occurred shortly before the board voted to close down the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for essential works on Tuesday September 15. It is understood that Mr Trump lost his temper on a phone call to the board, shouting at Democrat Joyce Beatty and telling the congresswoman she had "never built anything". "It was the most unprofessional thing I have ever witnessed or been a part of," said the 79-year-old congresswoman. Ms Beatty's recent legal challenge saw Trump blocked from adding his name to the Kennedy Center's exterior for the second occasion in five months. US District Judge Christopher Cooper made the call to bar the board from displaying Trump's name on the building's facade, stating in his ruling that no name can be added to the centre without congressional approval. Read more: Hunter Biden says public scrutiny helped break addiction ‘shame cycle’ Read more: 'Do not let him bully you' Hunter Biden's message to Andy Burnham ahead of Trump meeting

The Kennedy Center sits on the Potomac River in central Washington, D.C. Picture: Alamy

This blocked both the "renovated and restored by Donald J. Trump" on the principal structure, and well as "President Donald J. Trump Plaza" on the premises. Ms Beatty described the interaction as a "tantrum", calling the president as "ignorant" and responsible for the Kennedy Center's financial troubles. "He went into name-calling-everything from trying to say that I was an obstructionist, I was dumb." Following the judgement, Trump took to social media threatening to withhold a $257 million (£190 million) refurbishment of the building unless an appellate court or the Supreme Court reverse Cooper's decision. She said that Mr Trump told her that he would hold her responsible "if something fell out of the ceiling and killed someone". "And I told him, I said, 'You're already killing people. We're at war.'"

United States Representative Joyce Beatty (Democrat of Ohio) said Trump flew into a rage during a phone conversation on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy