In a display of tastelessness that is startling even by Donald Trump’s standards, the US president shared a video of the man who died after being attacked by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. When William Chapman’s family issued a plea for the footage not to be shared, they couldn't possibly have imagined that the most famous man on the planet would ignore them soon after.

But if re-posting the video of the incident itself was bad enough, Trump then followed it up by sharing an AI-generated video of himself wrestling with and befriending a smiling tiger, set to the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”. He also posted a compilation video of lions attacking zookeepers and visitors. The backlash from social media users has been swift and damning, but it won’t make a jot of difference. Trump’s addiction to AI slop is pretty much a built-in personality feature by now.

Last November, following nationwide No Kings demonstrations against his presidency, Trump shared an AI-generated video depicting himself wearing a crown and piloting a fighter jet emblazoned with the words ‘King Trump’. The plane flies over New York and drops enormous quantities of what appears to be human excrement onto anti-Trump protestors, to the soundtrack of Kenny Loggins’ ‘Danger Zone’ from the film Top Gun.

In June 2025, the president shared an AI-generated video showing his predecessor, Barack Obama, being arrested by FBI agents in the Oval Office, handcuffed in front of Trump and subsequently imprisoned in an orange jumpsuit. The video begins with genuine clips of prominent Democrats declaring that nobody is above the law, before switching to the fabricated footage of Obama’s arrest.

And just a few weeks into his second term, Trump posted an AI-generated video depicting the war-ravaged Gaza Strip transformed into a luxury holiday resort. Among the video’s surreal images were: Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu lounging shirtless beside a swimming pool; a gigantic golden statue of Trump; Elon Musk eating hummus while money rains from the sky; bearded belly dancers performing on the beach; and luxury hotels, skyscrapers and yachts replacing the devastated territory.

On one level, we shouldn’t be surprised that this is how the 80-year-old US president behaves. Who among us doesn’t have at least one relative who delights in spamming the family WhatsApp group with supposedly hilarious AI videos, to which you occasionally react with a laughing emoji just to humour them? And how many of us have a boomer uncle (hello, Nick!) who’s recently discovered Grok’s video generator, and who appears to believe they’re breaking new comedic ground when they upload their creations to Facebook?

But these aren’t simply videos circulated among Trump’s inner circle for a cheap laugh. These are creations shared with the world via Truth Social, and they reveal everything about the inner workings of the president’s mind. Just look at which videos he chooses to share: his opponents being arrested; his enemies being humiliated; golden statues being built in his honour. These are the deepest fantasies of Donald J. Trump. It would be scary were it not so pathetic.

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Listen to James Hanson on LBC on weekends between 4 and 7am.

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