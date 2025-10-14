"Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles," he said.

President Donald Trump after returning from a trip to Israel and Egypt on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Donald Trump has hit back at Time Magazine after they published a "bad angle" of him on a magazine cover.

The US President has complained about a "really weird" picture of him used as the cover of Time Magazine. Mr Trump even dubbed the picture, captioned "HIS TRIUMPH" as the "worst of all time". "They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one," he wrote on Truth Social "Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?" The cover features Mr Trump from a low angle, in his signature blue suit with a red tie. Read More: Five of Donald Trump’s most famous handshakes Read also: White House hits back after Trump Nobel Peace Prize snub

Mr Trump did admit that the magazine "wrote a relatively good story". The magazine was praising the president's deal-making skills regarding Monday's release of living Israeli hostages held in Gaza. "The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East," it wrote. Mr Trump hailed the Gaza peace deal as the start of a "historic dawn in the Middle East" as he signed the plan to bring an end to the war between Israel and Hamas on Monday. He lauded the deal he brokered to bring about a ceasefire after two years of conflict, proclaiming "this is an incredible day for the world". Mr Trump was joined by a litany of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to sign the deal which he says will "avert a Third World War".