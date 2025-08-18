Trump pledges to start 'movement' to end mail-in voting in US elections
Donald Trump has pledged to end mail-in ballots for all elections in the United States.
The US president has long alleged mail-in ballots have allowed the Democratic Party to “rig” elections in its favour, a claim that has no verifiable evidence.
Taking to TruthSocial on Monday, Mr Trump wrote: I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election.”
Mr Trump went on to claim the United States is the “only country in the world” to allow mail-in voting.
This is false; more than 30 countries across the globe allow postal voting, including the United Kingdom and Australia.
Mr Trump continued: “All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED. WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.”
Democrats have traditionally received more votes via mail than their Republican counterparts.
General use of mail-in ballots spiked during the 2020 election as the Covid-19 pandemic prompted millions to stay home.
The Trump campaign published a number of guides on how to vote by post in 2024, despite the President's constant attacks on the method.