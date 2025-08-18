Donald Trump has pledged to end mail-in ballots for all elections in the United States.

The US president has long alleged mail-in ballots have allowed the Democratic Party to “rig” elections in its favour, a claim that has no verifiable evidence.

Taking to TruthSocial on Monday, Mr Trump wrote: I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election.”

Mr Trump went on to claim the United States is the “only country in the world” to allow mail-in voting.

