Donald Trump backed down on his claims that British troops avoided combat in Afghanistan after King Charles shared concern, it has been reported.

The US president stoked the fury of British veterans last week after he said : “They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines."

Sir Keir Starmer raised the comments directly with Mr Trump in a conversation on Saturday, and the UK prime minister has since praised the “heroic” actions of British forces during the conflict.

Prince Harry, who also served, added his name to those calling out the president and Nato chief Mark Rutte reminded him, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, that Europeans had died for American causes in Afghanistan after 9/11.

“What Donald Trump says is an absolute insult to not just British troops but all the NATO allies,” former defence minister Tobias Ellwood told LBC, while the mother of a veteran also told LBC that his comments were a “disgrace”.

Mr Trump has since changed his tune and wrote on his Truth Social platform: "The GREAT and very BRAVE soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America.

"In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors. It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken. The U.K. Military, with tremendous Heart and Soul, is second to none (except for the U.S.A.!). We love you all, and always will! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

It was initially reported that he had u-turned on his stance after the conversion with Sir Keir, but it has now been reported that King Charles also passed on his concerns to the White House.

The Sun reported that Mr Trump changed direction after being informed of the King’s discomfort.

"It was made very clear that the King's concern over the hurt had been caused by the comments, whether inadvertent or not,” a source close to The Firm said.

Charles III is the official head of the British army and met Mr Trump last year on the president’s second official state visit, the pair enjoying a lavish state banquet.

Mr Trump affectionately called the King “my friend” during the visit.

Buckingham Palace has not commented.