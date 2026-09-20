Trump said the proposed plans came at the "strong request" of the military

President Donald Trump holds a model of an arch during a fundraising dinner for his projects. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Donald Trump has said the triumphal arch he plans to build near Washington will double as a "military complex" housing drones and snipers.

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The proposed plans would make the arch the second major construction project Mr Trump has sought to justify on national security grounds. The move, which Trump said came at the military's request, echoed the national security rationale he has used to defend the roughly $400 million ballroom complex being built on the site of the White House's former East Wing. He did not, however, identify any specific threats. The arch and ballroom are part of Trump's broader effort to remake the nation's capital, including the renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the redevelopment of a golf course in East Potomac Park, and a push to add his name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The initiatives have drawn criticism from preservationists and others who argue they would alter some of Washington's most prominent historic landmarks. Read more: Trump in 'deciding mode' as Iran and US trade threats after Houthi attacks escalate regional conflict Read more: Trump announces 'AI Force' as fears mount over pace of development

Trump said the move was at the "strong request" of the military . Picture: Truth Social

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that at the "strong request" of the military he had agreed to turn the planned 250-foot (76-meter) arch "into a top grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch, to house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus Snipers, on both the roof and plaza areas, and additionally have and hold large quantities of sniper ammunition in storage." A US military official said the Defence Department had nothing to add beyond Trump's social media post. Trump did not elaborate on why such capabilities would be needed at the arch, modelled on Paris' Arc de Triomphe and sited near Arlington National Cemetery, just across the Potomac River from Washington. He has similarly recast the ballroom as a national security project, with plans for a drone facility, bomb shelters and other military installations intended to protect Washington.

An artist's rendering of Donald Trump's planned Triumphal Arch. Picture: Getty

Mark Cancian, a retired Marine colonel, said that while there was a stronger case for enhancing security at the White House, including expanding underground bunker facilities, the rationale for militarising the arch was harder to discern. Cancian said the move appeared aimed at countering opposition to the monument, which is planned for a traffic circle just 1 mile (1.6 km) from Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, an active Army installation, and 2 miles from the Pentagon. "It looks like it's tacked on in order to strengthen the rationale for construction," Cancian said. "There is this military facility long established with a variety of military capabilities one mile away. So why you need this one isn't clear." Cancian also said that storing ammunition at the arch would create logistical challenges and questioned the value of positioning snipers there.

Construction continues on Trump projects around Washington, DC. Picture: Getty