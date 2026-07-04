Donald Trump has taken to trolling pop star Taylor Swift as he posted fake AI-generated images adapting the star's wedding announcement online.

Hours after the singer announced she had tied the knot with NFL star Kelce on billboards outside their Madison Square Garden venue, an image was uploaded to the official White House X account showing a doctored image of the couple's wedding news.

An apparent attempt to mock the pop star on her happy day, the US President appeared to reignite his feud with the musician by posting the image of pink billboards featuring an altogether different slogan.

Swift and Kelce married in a star-studded ceremony on Friday, with around 1,000 friends and family in attendance in New York.

Posting the message 'Just&t Married' - a nod to their initials - outside the NYC venue, Trump's post swapped the declaration of love with one stating 'Trump is your President'.

Read more: 'Baby, We Said Yes!' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in star-studded Madison Square Garden ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler

Read more: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fairytale love story, from friendship bracelets to 'I Do'