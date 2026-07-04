Trump trolls Taylor Swift with fake image hijacking star's wedding announcement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding announcement was posted on screens outside the venue, with Trump editing the image of the happy couple's declaration using AI
Donald Trump has taken to trolling pop star Taylor Swift as he posted fake AI-generated images adapting the star's wedding announcement online.
Listen to this article
Hours after the singer announced she had tied the knot with NFL star Kelce on billboards outside their Madison Square Garden venue, an image was uploaded to the official White House X account showing a doctored image of the couple's wedding news.
An apparent attempt to mock the pop star on her happy day, the US President appeared to reignite his feud with the musician by posting the image of pink billboards featuring an altogether different slogan.
Swift and Kelce married in a star-studded ceremony on Friday, with around 1,000 friends and family in attendance in New York.
Posting the message 'Just&t Married' - a nod to their initials - outside the NYC venue, Trump's post swapped the declaration of love with one stating 'Trump is your President'.
Read more: 'Baby, We Said Yes!' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry in star-studded Madison Square Garden ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler
Read more: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fairytale love story, from friendship bracelets to 'I Do'
IT’S HAPPENED!!! pic.twitter.com/Jd7bCMvbOO— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2026
Celebrities including Tom Hanks, Sir Paul McCartney and Bradley Cooper were joined by the likes of Graham Norton and Jessica Alba as they celebrated the NFL star's marriage to Kelce on July 3.
The message appeared to reignite a long-held grudge by the US President, with Trump previously hitting out at the star after she endorsed Democratic opponent Kamala Harris for president during the 2024 election.
At the time, Swift wrote: “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”
Over the course of the night, stars could be seen departing the couple's venue, with wedding celebrations continuing into the early hours.
Tying the knot at 7.30pm local time (12.30am BST), large screens reading "JUST&T MARRIED!" were displayed outside of MSG an hour after Taylor's SUV was seen pulling into the venue.
Musical icon Stevie Nicks performed at the ceremony, as reported by Good Morning America, with the couple's favourite food spot, Sartiano's, and an ice cream truck spotted entering the venue on Friday.
The pop star wore a gown for the ceremony designed by Christian Dior, opting for custom Christian Louboutin shoes, and Cartier jewellery for the ceremony.