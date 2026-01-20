Mr Trump told Sir Keir Starmer during his visit to the White House in February that he was “inclined to go with your country” over the Chagos deal.

Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Sir Keir Starmer over the UK's plans to hand back the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The US President took to his Truth Social platform to trash the plans as an act of "great stupidity", despite previously being in support of the action. Under the terms of the deal, the UK will give up control of the Chagos archipelago while paying to maintain control of a joint US-UK military base on the largest island, Diego Garcia, under a 99-year lease. Mr Trump wrote on Tuesday morning: "Shockingly, our “brilliant” NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER." He claimed that China and Russia would be this as an "act of total weakness", and used the action to justify why the US should take over control of Greenland. Read more: Peers strike blow against Starmer's Chagos deal with controversial amendment backed Read more: Mauritius ‘to receive £35bn’ for Chagos deal over 99 years

Mr Trump continued: "These are International Powers who only recognize STRENGTH, which is why the United States of America, under my leadership, is now, after only one year, respected like never before. "The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired. "Denmark and its European Allies have to DO THE RIGHT THING. Thank you for your attention to this matter." The agreement came under fire from senior Republicans in the US last year, and more recently some inside the UK government who questioned why the UK was spending billions on it amid cost pressures. Senior figures in Trump’s administration including Marco Rubio, his secretary of state, criticised the proposals, and Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, spent months openly lobbying the president and his advisers to reject the deal. However, Mr Trump told Sir Keir Starmer during his visit to the White House in February that he was “inclined to go with your country” over the Chagos deal and that he had “a feeling it’s going to work out very well”.

The comments come after weeks of Mr Trump expressing his desire for the US to take over Greenland, as he claims is vital for his country's security. On Tuesday morning, the President shared an AI generated image of himself alongside Marco Rubio and JD Vance planting the US flag in Greenland, with a sign that says "Greenland - US Territory - Est. 2026". Speaking to reporters, Mr Trump continued his narrative, saying: "We have to have it. They have to have this done. They can't protect it. Denmark, they're wonderful people and I know the leaders are very good people, but they don't even go there. "And, you know, because the boat went there 500 years ago and then left, that doesn't give you title to property."

Mr Trump also announced he had a "very good telephone call" with Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte, concerning Greenland. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, he said: "As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. "There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees! "The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far. "Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our Military during my First Term, which rebuilding continues at even more expedited pace. "We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World — And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP." Shortly after the post, Mr Trump shared what appears to be private messages sent to him by French President Emmanuel Macron. In the message, Mr Macron says he supports the President on Syria and Iran, but he does not understand what he's doing in Greenland. Mr Macron then offers to set up a meeting between Mr Trump and other world leaders after Davos in Paris.

