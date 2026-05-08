The US President released a statement after the Pentagon confirmed the files had been released on Friday

President Donald Trump has ordered the release of the files to provide "transparency" for the American public. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

President Trump has released "the first tranche" of UFO files in a bid to provide "total transparency" to US citizens about reported sightings spanning decades.

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The documents are believed to outline various investigations of reported sightings of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena dating back to 1969. Posting on TruthSocial on Friday, Trump said the files will be received and studied to so "people can decide for themselves". He wrote: "As for my promise to you, the Department of War has released the first tranche of the UFO/UAP files to the Public for their review and study. "In an effort for Complete and Maximum Transparency, it was my Honor to direct my Administration to identify and provide Government files related to Alien and Extraterrestrial Life, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and Unidentified Flying Objects." Read more: 'Great damage' done to Iranian attackers after US Navy destroyers came under fire, says Trump Read more: Donald Trump says he 'wouldn’t pay’ high ticket price for United States’ World Cup opener

He added: "Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, "WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON? "Have Fun and Enjoy! President DONALD J. TRUMP." The files include reports from astronauts aboard the second moon landing, on the Apollo 12 mission in 1969, where astronaut Alan L. Bean reported to mission control seeing "flashes of light" that are just "sailing off in space." The documents will span to to more recent reports from various law enforcement or government officials, according to The Pentagon. A statement on X read: "The American people can now access the federal government’s declassified UAP files instantly. "The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place – no clearance required.

The new documents include a transcript of the 1969 Apollo 11 mission crew debriefing. Picture: Alamy

"While past administrations sought to discredit or dissuade the American people, President Trump is focused on providing maximum transparency to the public, who can ultimately make up their own minds about the information contained in these files." The first unusual thing that we saw I guess was one day out or something pretty close to the moon. It had a sizeable dimension to it, so we put the monocular on it," he said. The files also included a transcript of the Apollo 17 lunar crew who reported unidentified phenomena during their 1972 mission. Pilot Ronald Evans recalled "a few very bright particles" passing the ship, while fellow crew member Harrison Schmitt told mission control: "It looks like the Fourth of July out of Ron's window." The Pentagon added in its statement: "The American people have asked for more transparency on these topics, and President Trump is delivering.

Pete Hegseth said the Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency". Picture: Alamy