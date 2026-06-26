Donald Trump has threatened to slap a 100% import tariff on the UK over its digital services tax on American social media firms.

The US president also said it would supercede Britain’s existing trade deal.

Mr Trump had previously raised the spectre of such a move unless Britain dropped the 2% levy on the revenues of several major US tech companies.

The tax targets companies whose worldwide revenues from digital activities exceed £500 million, with more than £25 million of the revenue from UK users.

According to a 2025 Treasury review, the levy raised more than £800 million in 2024–25, up from £678 million in 2023–24.

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