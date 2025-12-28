Trump-Zelenskyy peace talks have ended at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, with the US president saying the peace deal is "95% complete".

He went on to re-affirm that Ukraine was "ready for peace" - but would not give details on how much, if any, territory Ukraine was open to conceding.

The Ukrainian leader broke down the levels of progress on various elements of the plan, emphasising that the US-Ukraine agreements were "100 per cent agreed".

Speaking to the press after their meeting, Mr Zelenskyy thanked Trump for a "great meeting", saying they discussed the 20-point peace deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war in detail.

Despite the progress, the US leader warned that this process is "not a one-day deal" and said they "shouldn't talk in percentages".

When asked by reporters how long the final discussions would take, the US President said the best case scenario was "a few weeks", but warned that the whole process could fall through if negotiations "don't go well".

Trump told journalists that Russian President Putin was serious about making progress on the peace discussions, following their "two-and-a-half hour" conversation over the phone earlier, ahead of the Zelenskyy meeting.

When asked what the pair discussed, Trump responded: "Well, we weren't talking about the weather."

He said that Putin had not yet agreed to a ceasefire, but this was "something they were working on".

Both Trump and Zelenskyy thanked various political leaders for their support throughout the process.

Sir Keir Starmer said he was eager to sustain the momentum of Ukraine peace talks as he spoke with Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister spoke with President Trump, President Zelensky and European leaders this evening.

“The discussion focused on ongoing efforts to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, with leaders commending President Trump for the progress achieved so far.

“They underlined the importance of robust security guarantees and reaffirmed the urgency of ending this barbaric war as soon as possible."