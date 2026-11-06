The US president declined to give details, but indicated the war, triggered by Russia’s 2022 invasion, was close to being settled.

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump has said there is going to be “a big, beautiful agreement” on Ukraine which “might involve all of Europe”.

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However, speaking in the Oval Office, the US president gave no further details on any proposed deal to end the conflict now in its fifth year. Prior to winning his second term as president, Trump famously pledged to settle the conflict within 24 hours of taking office. He made the latest remarks after representatives from Russia and Ukraine met at a rare, face-to-face event on Thursday hosted by the White House to recognise first lady Melania Trump’s role in brokering a six-day ceasefire in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Oleshky. Mr Trump said he had met with Russian ‌president Vladimir Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev, but not the Ukrainian officials. The president declined to give details of the discussions, but indicated the war, triggered by Russia’s 2022 invasion, was close to being settled.

First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks on a temporary Russia-Ukraine ceasefire at the White House. Picture: Samuel Corum/Getty

Melania Trump gives a hand-written letter to Russian special envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitrievon. Picture: Samuel Corum/Getty

He said: “There’s going to be an agreement. It’s going to be a big agreement, and it’s going to involve more than Ukraine. “It’s going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe. “It’s going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone’s going to be thrilled.” Mr Trump has been pressuring the Kyiv government led by Volodymyr Zelensky to reach a peace deal with Moscow. Following the crushing electoral defeats in this week’s midterms, which saw the Republicans lose control of Congress, the president is now even more likely to be seeking a settlement, which he can hold up as a win. There has been growing discomfort among allies at the shift by Washington towards Moscow over its conflict with Kyiv.

Trump and Zelenskyy's famously frosty meeting at the White House in 2025. Picture: Ian Shaw/Alamy

This has seen Mr Trump waive sanctions against the Kremlin, decline to blame Russia for starting the war and calling for Mr Zelensky to be replaced, portraying him as an obstacle to peace. The UK Government has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. At the recent G20 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband stressed the need “to secure just and lasting peace in Ukraine”. Meanwhile, hundreds of British troops and RAF jets are due to take part in a major multinational wargame in Poland to prepare for potential peace in Ukraine. The UK and France will jointly lead Exercise Koalicja, involving 2,800 military forces from 11 nations, aimed at ensuring Nato forces are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees once the conflict is over.