By Rebecca Henrys

Donald Trump has insisted that the US will not put boots on the ground in Ukraine, but could support the nation with air power.

Trump said in a phone call to Fox News on Tuesday that the United States could be willing to help Ukraine "by air" but ruled out putting American soldiers on the ground. He added that Ukraine was "not going to be a part of Nato" but European troops would deter any future Russian invasion. His comments come after Monday's meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the 'coalition of the willing' in Washington where the war in Ukraine was discussed, as well as the potential security guarantees the country may want.

US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders last week. Picture: Getty Images

He said: "We're willing to help them with things, especially probably if you could talk about by air, because there's nobody has the kind of stuff we have." Following Monday's talks, Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin about a three-way meeting between the three leaders to work out a path to peace. During the call with Fox, he added that Putin would face a "rough situation" if he did not co-operate in the peace process, while Zelenskyy had to "show some flexibility". He said that Ukraine will not be able to get back Crimea and would not be joining Nato as part of a peace deal. "I hope President Putin is going to be good and if he's not, that's going to be a rough situation," said Trump. "And I hope that Zelenskyy, President Zelenskyy, will do what he has to do. He has to show some flexibility."

A firefighter washes his face with a stream of water from a fire hose while extinguishing fires in market pavilions caused by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on August 18. Picture: Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Putin is reported to be "tired" of the war but it was still "possible" he would not strike a peace deal. Trump said: "(Ukraine) are not going to be a part of Nato but we’ve got the European nations, so they’ll front-load it and they’ll have – some of them, France and Germany, a couple of them, the UK – they are going to have boots on the ground. "I don’t think it’s going to be a problem, to be honest. I think Putin is tired of it, I think they are all tired of it, but you never know. "We are going to find out about President Putin in the next couple of weeks, that I can tell you." Defence secretary John Healey has said that the UK is ready to put boots on the ground to provide guarantees to Ukraine from day one of a ceasefire. He said that military plans are already complete for multinational forces to act as a deterrent against Russia reigniting violence in the region.

Trump and European leaders met in the White House. Picture: Alamy