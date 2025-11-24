It comes after the US President accused Mr Zelenskyy of having “ZERO GRATITUDE" for his efforts to end Russia’s war on Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has said “something good just may be happening” in his latest update on Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Talks have accelerated over the last week, after the United States and Russia agreed on terms to a 28-point peace plan that would include Ukraine handing over large swathes of land to the Kremlin. Ukraine, which was not involved in devising the proposal, initially signalled it would reject it, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying it would cost the country its “dignity.” However, over the weekend, Kyiv, alongside its European allies, sent a counterproposal to Washington. Read more: The Ukrainians risking their lives to protect lost and abandoned pets from Russia's invasion

Taking to TruthSocial on Monday, Mr Trump said: "Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine??? "Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening." It comes after the US President accused Mr Zelenskyy of having “ZERO GRATITUDE" for his efforts to end Russia’s war on Ukraine. Mr Trump’s original plan would see Ukraine hand over a number of concessions to the Russians including control of the eastern Donbas region and a reduction in its armed forces. It is said to have been negotiated by the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev. World leaders levelled criticism at the proposals laid out by the US which they call “a basis which will require additional work”. Writing on Sunday Mr Trump said: "Ukrainian 'leadership' has expressed zero gratitude for our efforts, and Europe continued to buy oil from Russia. "The US continues to sell massive amounts of weapons to NATO for distribution to Ukraine (Crooked Joe gave everything free, free, free, including 'big' money)."

His comments draw parallels to the infamous meeting between the two leaders and US Vice President JD Vance earlier this year, where Mr Zelenskyy was berated for not being grateful enough for US support. During the tense exchange, Mr Trump accused the Ukrainian president of "gambling with World War Three". The heated Oval Office meeting also saw Mr Vance lash out at Mr Zelenskyy, branding him "disrespectful" for questioning Trump's allegiances. After Mr Zelenskyy warned that the US would feel the impact of the war if it continues, Mr Trump interrupted saying: "Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem." In previous comments on Truth Social, Mr Trump criticised his predecessor, Joe Biden, and claimed that Russia wouldn't have invaded its neighbour if he had been in power at the time. Russia invaded the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and annexed it after the pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych was ousted during the Revolution of Dignity.

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House. Picture: Getty