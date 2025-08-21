Donald Trump has suggested Ukraine has "no chance" of winning the war against Russia - unless it attacks.

In a lengthy post to TruthSocial on Thursday evening, the US President said: "It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country.

"It's like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia.

"Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out?

"Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President - ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!!"

Earlier, the Kremlin said Vladimir Putin is ready for face-to-face talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.