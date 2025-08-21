Trump suggests Ukraine has 'no chance' of winning war unless it attacks Russia
Donald Trump has suggested Ukraine has "no chance" of winning the war against Russia - unless it attacks.
Listen to this article
In a lengthy post to TruthSocial on Thursday evening, the US President said: "It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country.
"It's like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia.
"Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out?
"Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President - ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!!"
Earlier, the Kremlin said Vladimir Putin is ready for face-to-face talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Russian leader has been under mounting pressure to meet with Mr Zelenskyy in recent days, after European leaders gathered at the White House to find a path to peace.
At the summit, which included Donald Trump, Mr Zelenskyy and Sir Keir Starmer, plans were drawn up for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the United States.
Read more: UK summons Israeli ambassador over West Bank settlement expansion
Read more: Authorities open investigation into 'horrifying' death of French streamer
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said: "Our president has repeatedly said that he is ready to meet, including with Mr Zelenskyy."
However, he added the meeting could only happen "with the understanding that all issues that require consideration at the highest level will be well worked out."
In the days since Mr Trump’s White House summit, the suggestion has been a bilateral meeting between Russia and Ukraine, rather than the proposed trilateral summit.
Zelenskyy has long said he is willing to sit down with Russian officials, but only if a path for peace is visible.
Lavorv added: "If - hopefully, when - it comes to signing future agreements, the issue of the legitimacy of the person who signs these agreements from the Ukrainian side will be resolved."
This refers to Russia’s claim that Mr Zelenskyy is an illegitimate leader, despite being democratically elected.
Mr Trump also suggested the United States would provide Ukraine with security guarantees to ensure peace, but the President ruled out placing US troops on the ground.