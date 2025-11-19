Donald Trump could force Ukraine to slash the size of its army under a deal agreed between the US President and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The White House has reportedly urged the Ukrainian President to accept the terms of the deal, which also force him to cede some territory to Russia and give up weapons.

Washington and Moscow have been secretly hammering out the terms of the 28-point proposal inspired by the Gaza ceasefire deal brokered by Mr Trump in October.

The terms would be major concessions for Mr Zelenskyy should he agree, sparking fears that Ukraine is once again being sidelined in peace talks.

However, the plan would also reportedly come with benefits for Ukraine, including a ceasefire, security guarantees and the upkeep of US-Ukraine relations, according to Axios.

Mr Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, reportedly discussed the plan with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Mr Zelenskyy’s security adviser Rustem Umerov after three days of talks in Miami last month, sources told Axios.

