Reports suggest that Washington has pressed Kyiv to accept the agreement, which would see them making major concessions including giving up territory and reducing the size of its army

President Donald Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Donald Trump has insisted his proposed 28-point Ukraine peace plan is not his “final offer”, but signalled he is prepared to push Kyiv to agree/

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, the US president was asked whether the document represented his definitive proposal. “No, not by far,” he said. The American leader added: “We'd like to get the peace, it should've happened a long time ago. The Ukraine war with Russia should've never happened. Mr Trump appeared to take aim at Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy when asked about Kyiv’s response, saying: “He can continue to fight his little heart out.” Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer and 12 other European and international leaders have called the US-drafted peace plan for Ukraine “a basis which will require additional work”. Reports suggest that Washington has pressed Kyiv to accept the agreement, which would see them making major concessions including giving up territory and reducing the size of its army. It is understood that representatives from Kyiv and its European allies were left out of the diplomatic process that led to the proposal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Starmer recently held a press conference in October, after a meeting with the Coalition of the Willing on the situation in Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

In a post on Telegram, Zelenskyy said: "We had a long conversation, discussed many nuances of diplomatic work in planning the peace process. "We will continue to coordinate, and I am grateful to the entire British society for their support." Western nations are scrambling to respond to the proposals as they meet in South Africa this weekend. US President Donald Trump, however, will not be in attendance - shunning the meeting over widely rejected claims that white people are being persecuted in South Africa.

Leaders pose for a group photo on the opening day of the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Picture: Alamy

A joint statement, issued by the European Council, says: “We welcome the continued US efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. “The initial draft of the 28-point plan includes important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace. “We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work. “We are ready to engage in order to ensure that a future peace is sustainable. “We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force. “We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine’s armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack. “We reiterate that the implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to Nato would need the consent of EU and Nato members respectively. “We take this opportunity to underline the strength of our continued support to Ukraine. We will continue to coordinate closely with Ukraine and the US over the coming days.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin . Picture: Alamy

In Johannesburg, Sir Keir held 25-minute talks with France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Friedrich Merz over the potential deal, before opening the meeting up to a dozen G7 and G20 leaders - including Japan, Canada, Italy, Norway and the European Union. The 28-point plan for Ukraine is said to have been negotiated by the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev. Before Saturday’s summit, Sir Keir said that allies of Ukraine would use the "margins" of the G20 summit to discuss how to "secure a full ceasefire and create the space for meaningful peace negotiations". “We will discuss the current proposal on the table, and in support of President Trump’s push for peace, look at how we can strengthen this plan for the next phase of negotiations.” The Prime Minister went on to condemn Moscow for sending nearly 1,000 drones and 54 precision guided missiles in the past week alone, saying there “is only one country around the G20 table that is not calling for a ceasefire”. “Ukraine has been ready to negotiate for months, while Russia has stalled and continued its murderous rampage. “That is why we must all work together, with both the US and Ukraine, to secure a just and lasting peace once and for all. We will continue to co-ordinate closely with Washington and Kyiv to achieve that.”

President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, Friday, October 17, 2025. The meeting came weeks before the current Ukraine proposal, which has left Western nations scrambling to respond. Picture: Alamy