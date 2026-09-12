The US President arrived in Dublin amid what has been described as one of the biggest security operations ever implemented by the Irish police service

President Catherine Connolly welcomes US President Donald Trump as he arrives for a meeting at Aras an Uachtarain, her official residence in Phoenix Park, Dublin. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

US President Donald Trump has said that he would “love” to see Ireland unified and that “it may as well happen now” as it is “going to happen eventually”.

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Mr Trump's remarks come as the US President kicked off his visit to Ireland by meeting Irish President Catherine Connolly, a vocal critic of his administration, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Speaking while sitting alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Mr Trump said: “Well, I don’t want to cause any problems, but I will tell you I’d love to see it unified. “I have friends on both sides, great people. They’re Irish people. How can they be bad, right? “I’d love to see it unified. I think it would be a great feather in everybody’s cap if that happened. It’s going to happen eventually. “You know what? The way I look at it, it’s going to happen eventually. It may as well happen now. He added: “Now the UK will have something to say about it, obviously. But I think it would be a great thing. I mean, how can it be bad?” Read more: Donald Trump lands in Ireland ahead of two-day visit Read more: Crypto-billionaire pardoned by Trump donates record £36m to Reform UK in bid to 'level the playing field'

Taoiseach Micheal Martin welcomes US President Donald Trump to Farmleigh House, Dublin, during his trip to the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump arrived in Dublin on Saturday morning for his two-day visit, during which he will also travel to his Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare, the host venue for the Irish Open. Ahead of the visit, Irish premier Micheál Martin said he looks forward to welcoming Mr Trump to Ireland and “discussing the many issues of mutual interest and reaffirming the strong economic, cultural and people-to-people ties between Ireland and the United States”. “His visit comes during a remarkable sporting summer for Ireland, and the United States and this weekend’s Irish Open at Trump International Doonbeg will be a fitting conclusion to an outstanding season of sport, and I hope we will see an Irish winner lifting the trophy on Sunday,” he added. The US president touched down amid what has been described as one of the biggest security operations ever implemented by the Irish police service.

The US President touched down on Saturday morning amid what has been described as one of the biggest security operations ever implemented by the Irish police service. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump met with President Catherine Connolly at her official residence Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, before a nearby engagement with Mr Martin, the Taoiseach at the Farmleigh Estate. He will also attend a series of events at Deerfield, the residence of the US Ambassador to Ireland where several high profile guests are expected to be present, including Former Irish premiers Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny, as well as prominent business leaders, including Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary and entertainer Michael Flatley. President Trump is expected to make a speech in a marquee set up in the grounds of the historic property at Deerfield in Phoenix Park, which is decked out with American flags. Sound checks have included the playing of some of Mr Trump’s favourite songs, including the Village People’s YMCA, and his traditional walk-out song God Bless The USA by Lee Greenwood. A number of protests against Mr Trump’s visit have been planned. Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said peaceful protest would be facilitated as much as possible, but there will be “no tolerance” for public disorder or attempts to impact “critical movements” of the US president.

A number of protests against Mr Trump’s visit have been planned. Picture: Alamy

“We have robust policing plans in place and will arrest and prosecute those committing offences”, he said, adding that water cannon will be “on standby” but said he hoped they would not be needed .Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris will welcome Mr Trump as he arrives off Air Force One at Dublin Airport early on Saturday morning. Speaking ahead of the moment, the Tánaiste said the visit offers an “opportunity to mark and reflect on the deep and enduring links between Ireland and the United States”. “I am looking forward to getting a chance to meet again with President Trump following a brief engagement on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York last year,” he said.

Workers setting up security barriers at the main entrance to the Phoenix Park ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit. Picture: Alamy

“Ireland and the US have deep and enduring political, economic, cultural and historical links that transcend the administrations on both sides of the Atlantic. “There are clear benefits from high-level visits such as this as they offer an opportunity to engage on the deep economic relationship between our two countries which creates prosperity, jobs and opportunity for large numbers of people here and in the US. ”Mr Harris said Mr Trump’s visit will be an opportunity for the Irish Government to engage substantively as the US remains Ireland’s largest trading and investment partner. “More than 900 US companies directly employ 245,000 people in Ireland, while more than 200,000 people are directly employed by almost 800 Irish companies in the US,” he said.

President of Ireland Catherine Connolly. Picture: Getty