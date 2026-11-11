In the first two years of his second presidency, Donald Trump has done grave damage to the UK’s interests.

The costs of tariffs, the insults to UK service personnel, even the hike in fuel and energy prices: these now seem like warm-up acts before the damage he has wreaked in just one week. The UK is - in all but name - at war with Russia. In his actions over the last month, Trump has strengthened our adversary and put us all at great risk.

By blocking the implementation of the Graham sanctions against Putin, Trump has handed him a lifeline. The Russian leader was looking weakened and isolated at home. With the stroke of his pen, Trump issued him a Presidential pardon and changed the balance of power. This came on top of his earlier decision to violate his own sanctions package and buy Russian diesel.

Putting funds back in the Kremlin bank does not just strengthen Putin at home: it helps him on the battlefield as well. If that was not enough, we also saw Trump and his sometime ally, Elon Musk, sever Starlink services for Ukraine’s armed forces. Trump went beyond acting in his misguided self-interest ahead of the midterms - he has actively aided Putin’s illegal war aims.

This matters to the UK for two reasons. First, because Ukraine’s security truly is our security. Russia is today engaged in multiple acts of terrorism and sabotage against the UK - on our soil, beneath our seas and in our cyberspace. Defeating Russia’s campaign to destabilise the UK and our European allies starts with supporting the Ukrainians to beat Russia.

The second reason is that, far from a random and careless action, Trump’s act is a reversion to a pattern of behaviour - and one that he sought to spell out in his doctrine of foreign policy. The National Security Strategy published in November 2025 outlined a programme for reestablishing global spheres of influence. The US would take the Western Hemisphere, and the strong implication was that Russia was welcome to extend its control over Europe. No wonder the Kremlin welcomed it.

Be in no doubt: the UK and US remain deeply connected. We exchange intelligence information, our deepest military interests are linked: from nuclear to submarines. As friends of the US, we want to restore an effective, trusted relationship. We hope that will be possible after Trump’s term in office. But Trump has weakened the UK with his impulsive and reckless decisions.

This must be a wake-up call to the UK. As Trump empowers Putin, we must step up to weaken him. Working with European allies and in support of the Ukrainians, we must tackle the threat on the battlefield, we must help the Ukrainians withstand Putin’s attempts to freeze them to death this winter, and we must work together to counter Russian threats to our own infrastructure - and to our democracy.

Be in no doubt that Russia seeks to interfere in UK elections. The Prime Minister said out loud what many knew: Russia sought to influence the Brexit referendum. And every day since, Russian bots and interference operations have sought to sow distrust and despair in our politics. Shamefully, they have been aided by the Conservatives (who delayed the publication of investigations) and Reform (whose leaders have shown they can be bought by the Kremlin).

Now is the time to stand up to Russia. Militarily - by increasing our defence budget and our readiness. Diplomatically - by deepening our ties to fellow NATO allies on the frontline, and with our partners in the EU through a new defence pact. Politically - by taking steps to shut off Russia’s interference in our politics. Societally - by strengthening our resilience to reduce Russia’s threat.

Trump has heightened the threat that Putin poses to the UK, and he simply can’t be trusted to support our collective security. Our own government needs to recognise that new reality, and invest in our relationship with the allies on whom we can depend. Britain’s security demands it.

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Calum Miller is the Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and MP for Bicester and Woodstock

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