US President unveils 'Arc de Trump' plan as part of wide-ranging White House renovations
President Donald Trump unveiled a bizarre plan to create an 'Arc de Trump' as part of his White House renovations.
Listen to this article
Trump announced that the massive 'triumphant arch' to replicate the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
The announcement was made to a room full of donors at the White House during a fundraiser for the new 90,000-square-foot ballroom at the presidential mansion.
Trump has proposed that the colossal arch will be built opposite the Lincoln Memorial.
He even provided a miniature model presentation of the arch to the donors.
"That's Arlington Memorial Bridge," Trump said.
"And at the end of it, you have a circle that was built 150 years ago. You have two columns on one side, two columns on the other, yet in the middle, just a circle."
"And everyone in the past had said something was supposed to be built there. But a thing called the Civil War interfered. That's a good reason."
President Trump also revealed that a contentious statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee had been proposed for the location over a century ago.
"In 1902, they were going to put a statue of Robert E. Lee up - would have been okay with me," he explained.