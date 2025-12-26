The strikes were conducted "in coordination with Nigerian authorities" in Sokoto State and killed multiple targets, a US official said

US Africa Command said the strikes were conducted "in coordination with Nigerian authorities" in Sokoto State. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump announced that the US has launched "powerful and deadly" airstrikes against Islamic State militant "scum" in Nigeria.

Read more: King praises 'courage and bravery' during Bondi Beach and Heaton Park attacks in Christmas speech Read more: Urgent search launched for two men missing in sea after Christmas morning dip

Nigeria's foreign ministry confirmed ​that ​precision ‍air strikes by the ‌US had hit "terrorist targets" ​in the country's ‍north west. Picture: Getty

However, it was more likely that members of Lakurawa, a militant group prominent in the northwest, were hit by the strikes. "Tonight, at ‌my direction as Commander ‌in Chief, the United States launched ​a powerful and deadly strike against ‍ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting ‌and viciously killing, primarily, ⁠innocent Christians, ‌at levels not seen ‍for many years, and even Centuries!," the president said. "I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. "Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper." On X, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned ISIS that there was "more to come". "The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end," he said. "The @DeptofWar [Department of War] is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight - on Christmas. More to come..."

Announcing the attacks on his social media platform Truth Social, Mr Trump said his attacks targeted "ISIS terrorist scum". Picture: Truth Social Platform