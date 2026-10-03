The president said the ban was 'never really on the table' following European reserve withdrawals

President Trump said he was never serious about implementing a diesel export ban on G7 countries. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Donald Trump has said that the US was “never going to” implement a diesel export ban on the UK after the G7 agreed to release 100 million barrels of fuel and oil from emergency stocks.

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Whilst nations said this draw from diesel reserves came following American threats over a diesel ban, the president is now saying that the ban was “never really on the table.” A ban would have left Britain competing with other countries to find an alternative source and increased demand driving up the already record high costs of £2 a litre at the pumps, as US diesel accounts for approximately a third of UK diesel use. The UK imports over half of all of its diesel. Diesel prices have rocketed in recent months because of the disruption to global supplies caused by the US-Israeli war against Iran and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Read more: Releasing diesel stocks a ‘short-term buffer’ but not solution, experts say Read more: Diesel prices are soaring. Does Britain have a plan besides hoping Donald Trump backs down?

Pain at the pump as diesel price crosses two pounds a litre. Picture: Getty

“Europe has a lot of diesel, and they’re going to be making a major world contribution, and so are we. And we’re not going to be doing the export ban,” said Mr Trump. “We have a very good relationship with Europe, and they wanted to do it because they have a lot of diesel… I said ‘it would be great if you put it out to the market’. They did it.” When pressed over his threats, the president said: “We were never going to [ban] it. I don’t think we were...Well, it (the ban) was never really on the table, but what Europe did was a great thing,” said Trump. Mr Trump has been under mounting domestic pressure to bring down fuel prices in the run-up to November’s midterm elections that will decide control of Congress. His approval rating has been getting lower throughout his second term, especially when it comes to his management of the economy and going back on his promise not to start any new wars.

A digital billboard displays fuel prices at a petrol station in Berlin on October 2, 2026. Picture: Getty