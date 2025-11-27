The two members of the National Guard are in a critical condition after the shooting near the Whitehouse on Wednesday

President Trump has called for evrry Afghan national who entered the US under Joe Biden to be investigated. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has called for investigations into every Afghan national who entered the United States under the Biden administration after two National Guard troops were shot near the White House.

The President described the incident as a "monstrous, ambush-style attack" which he said was carried out by an Afghan migrant who arrived in September 2021. The two guards were taken to hospital in a critical condition after being shot in the head, local media reported on Wednesday evening. The suspect, named locally as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was also shot and was taken to hospital. Read more: Two National Guard soldiers 'in critical condition' after being shot near White House with Afghan suspect in custody Read more: Donald Trump's 2020 election-interference case thrown out by Georgia judge

The suspect, believed to be an Afghan national, was also taken to hospital. Picture: Getty

Authorities declared the incident was a "targeted shooting" but did not comment on motive. Addressing the nation from Florida, Mr Trump vowed to "reexamine every single alien" who has entered the US from Afghanistan under the previous government, He said: "This attack underscores the single greatest national security threat facing our nation. "I am determined to ensure the animal who perpetrated this atrocity will pay the steepest possible price." America's citizenship and immigration office said it had stopped processing all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals indefinitely.

Emergency vehicles were seen responding to the area. Picture: Getty

The shooting, believed to be carried out with a handgun at the corner of 17th and H Streets in the north-west quadrant of the city, will be investigated by the FBI as a possible act of terror. West Virginia's governor initially said both victims had died from their injuries - but later posted on X to say there were "conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members." Earlier in the evening, Mr Trump wrote on social media: "God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. "These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"

The attack was reportedly carried out near the Whitehouse. Picture: Getty