Trump says US taking seriously report of possible Iranian dirty bomb plot in Washington
"We're looking into it," Trump told reporters during a photo opportunity in Manila
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The US is taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be planning an attack involving a so-called dirty bomb in Washington, said Trump, after being asked about a CNN report citing US intelligence assessments.
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CNN, citing sources, reported that US intelligence indicated Tehran was developing plans to potentially detonate a dirty bomb in the US capital.
A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to disperse radioactive material.
Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not produce a nuclear explosion, but it can spread radioactive contamination and cause significant disruption and public alarm.
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Trump nodded when asked by a reporter whether Iran was planning to detonate a dirty bomb in the US capital.
"We're looking into it," Trump told reporters during a photo opportunity in Manila.
Citing sources familiar with the latest intelligence CNN described the plot as an effort by Iran to give itself options as opposed to an imminent threat.
However, the plots have been "very specific" with locations and targets named, two of the sources told CNN.
Asked whether there was an imminent threat, Trump said: "Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before."
Asked again whether there was reason to believe an attack was imminent, Trump said: "I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy."
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied the allegations in a post on X on Tuesday, calling them "baseless."
Esmaeil Baqaei said: "The baseless allegations seeking to link Iran’s dams to missile bases constitute yet another example of a malicious campaign to manufacture propaganda and security pretexts aimed at justifying attacks on a country’s vital infrastructure.
"Iran knows well how to respond to any act of aggression and ensure that it is met with an unforgettable response. The international community, however, must recognize that silence and appeasement in the face of sinister campaigns to normalize flagrant violations of international legal norms and fundamental humanitarian and moral principles will have devastating consequences - not merely for the region, but for humanity as a whole."
In a statement, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said that the US is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.”