"We're looking into it," Trump told reporters during a photo opportunity in Manila

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters while departing the White House on November 16. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The US is taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be planning an attack involving a so-called dirty bomb in Washington, said Trump, after being asked about a CNN report citing US intelligence assessments.

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CNN, citing sources, reported that US intelligence indicated Tehran was developing plans to potentially detonate a dirty bomb in the US capital. A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to disperse radioactive material. Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not produce a nuclear explosion, but it can spread radioactive contamination and cause significant disruption and public alarm. Read more: Bahrain intercepts Iranian air attacks, as IRGC says it has targeted US radar Read more: Nuclear watchdog 'increasingly concerned' about underground Iranian enrichment plant

Trump nodded when asked by a reporter whether Iran was planning to detonate a dirty bomb in the US capital. "We're looking into it," Trump told reporters during a photo opportunity in Manila. Citing sources familiar with the latest intelligence CNN described the plot as an effort by Iran to give itself options as opposed to an imminent threat. However, the plots have been "very specific" with locations and targets named, two of the sources told CNN. Asked whether there was an imminent threat, Trump said: "Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before." Asked again whether there was reason to believe an attack was imminent, Trump said: "I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy."

An aerial view of Washington, DC is seen on October 13, 2026. Picture: SAUL LOEB/Getty