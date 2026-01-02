The threats further escalate tensions between the countries after America bombed Iranian nuclear sites in June

US President Donald Trump and top Iranian officials have exchanged threats as widening economic protests swept across parts of the Islamic Republic. Picture: v

By Rebecca Henrys

President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the US is "locked and loaded and ready to go" if any protestors are killed.

Mr Trump and top Iranian officials have exchanged threats as widening economic protests swept across parts of the Islamic Republic. The threat of retaliation from the US President comes via Mr Trump's social media where he said that the "United States of America will come to their rescue" should any harm come to protestors. The threats further escalate tensions between the countries after America bombed Iranian nuclear sites in June. At least seven people have been killed so far in violence surrounding demonstrations, sparked in part by the collapse of Iran's rial currency. Read more: At least six killed in Iran protests as deadly wave of unrest enters sixth day Read more: Chaos in Iran as protesters march for third day calling for 'death of dictator'

President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the US is "locked and loaded and ready to go" if any protestors are killed. Picture: Donald Trump / Truth Social

"We are locked and loaded and ready to go," Mr Trump wrote, without elaborating. Shortly after, Ali Larijani, a former parliament speaker who serves as the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, alleged on social media platform X that Israel and the US were stoking the demonstrations. He offered no evidence to support the allegation, which Iranian officials have repeatedly made during years of protests sweeping the country. "Trump should know that intervention by the U.S. in the domestic problem corresponds (to) chaos in the entire region and the destruction of the U.S. interests," Mr Larijani wrote on X, which the Iranian government blocks. "The people of the U.S. should know that Trump began the adventurism. They should take care of their own soldiers."

An elderly Iranian man shouts anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli slogans while waving a national flag during a pro-government rally in southern Tehran, Iran. Picture: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images