In the first major step of several foreseen under the agreement to provide Iran with economic benefits, the U.S. Treasury announced a waiver until August 21 on sanctions

US Vice President JD Vance waves as he boards Air Force Two as he leaves Switzerland after meeting with representatives from Iran. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The US has waived sanctions on Iran for 60 days after the first talks under a nascent peace deal.

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After a weekend that had seemed to put the week-old peace agreement in jeopardy, including threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to restart the war if Iran closed the strait, tanker traffic started to pick up through the waterway and oil prices resumed their slide. U.S. Vice President JD Vance said his talks with Iranian officials in Switzerland had laid a good foundation for a final peace deal, although Iran denied that it had begun discussions of its nuclear programme. The two sides, trying to build on the interim deal they signed last week, agreed to a roadmap towards a permanent agreement within 60 days at the talks in the Qatari-owned Swiss mountain resort of Buergenstock, mediators Pakistan and Qatar said. They also agreed on a mechanism to end fighting in Lebanon between U.S. ally Israel and Iran-aligned Hezbollah, and opened a communications line to help ensure safe passage for commercial ships through the strait. In the first major step of several foreseen under the agreement to provide Iran with economic benefits, the U.S. Treasury announced a waiver until August 21 on sanctions, allowing Iran to sell oil and related products and receive payment for them. Read More: Iran squad leave dressing-room note calling for peace after World Cup match Read More: JD Vance says US wants to 'transform relationship' with Iranian people as Trump threatens to hit Iran 'very hard again'

Vice President JD Vance speaks to members of the media after the U.S. and Iran held high-level talks. Picture: Alamy

Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi (L) and Federal Councillor of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis, greet each other ahead of peace talks. Picture: Getty

Vance, who has maintained a largely upbeat tone since the memorandum of understanding was signed, said Tehran had agreed to allow in nuclear inspectors, and to establish mechanisms to handle its assets frozen abroad and manage ceasefires. "We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal," he told reporters after taking part in the talks. However, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told the official IRNA news agency that Iran had not yet discussed nuclear issues or made new commitments. Iran has limited inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency since the U.S. and Israel launched a first round of air strikes last year, and suspended them entirely when war broke out in February. It says its nuclear programme is peaceful.