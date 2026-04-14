Donald Trump’s blockade of Iranian ports has officially begun, deepening the global economic impact from the Middle East crisis.

Donald Trump claimed "things were happening" and peace talks would take place "over the next two days". Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump has raised hopes of further peace talks between the US and Iran taking place "over the next two days".

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The US President claimed "things were happening" and that Tehran had contacted Washington about a potential agreement to end the conflict. Mr Trump ordered a blockade Iran's ports in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday after the two sides failed to reach a deal over the weekend during talks in Pakistan, despite negotiations lasting over 21 hours. Read more: Trump defends AI depiction of him as Jesus - as Vance warns Pope Leo to 'stick to matters of morality' Read more: Every word Trump and Pope Leo have said to each other in feud

Shipping data appears to show the vessel, Rich Starry, a ⁠Chinese-owned medium-range tanker carrying around 250,000 barrels of ⁠methanol, passing through the waterway loaded ​the cargo from the ⁠UAE, Reuters reported. Picture: Marine Traffic/Getty

The American leader told the New York Post that officials “should stay there [in Pakistan] really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go [back] there”. But, Mr Trump added that progress was still “little bit slow”. Iranian state media confirmed that messages had been exchanged between the Islamic Republic and Pakistan, but added that there had been “no information” on an agreement to hold further talks. The development comes after US Vice President JD Vance accused Iran's rulers of "economic terrorism", hours after the US blockade got underway. Speaking on Tuesday, Vance hit out at the blocking of traffic through the Strait - a key economic trade route - insisting "two could play at that game". The US insisted the "ball is in Iran's court" with regard to the blockade, as Vance vowed that "no Iranian ships are getting out either" in an apparent tit-for-tat move. It comes as five sources told Reuters that US and Iranian negotiation teams could return to Islamabad for peace talks as early as this week. Donald Trump warned that Iranian naval ships approaching the US blockade of the country’s ports will be “eliminated” overnight, using the same “quick and brutal” method used to destroy drug dealers’ boats.

Vice President JD Vance gives a thumbs up gesture while boarding Air Force Two. Picture: Alamy

Overnight, a tanker sanctioned by the US was seen passing through the the Strait of Hormuz, despite a US blockade being in place. Shipping data appears to show the vessel, Rich Starry, a ⁠Chinese-owned medium-range tanker carrying around 250,000 barrels of ⁠methanol, passing through the waterway having loaded its cargo from the ⁠UAE, Reuters reported. It comes as the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for the US and Iran to resume negotiations, with the fallout of the blockade having knock-on effects on the price of oil and wider markets around the world. He added that it is "clear" that "there is no military solution" that will end the war. In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president boasted that “Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated". He said: “What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, ‘fast attack ships,’ because we did not consider them much of a threat. Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. “It is quick and brutal. PS 98.2% of Drugs coming into the US by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT”.

Vessels pass through Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty

It comes as Vance insisted: “We actually made very clear what our red lines were" in an interview with Fox News. “There are two things in particular where the President of the United States really said we have no flexibility,” Vance added. Vance pinpointed the two as the US control of Iran’s enriched uranium, and a form of verification that would ensure Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon in the future. Oil prices spiked back to more than 100 US dollars (£74) a barrel on Monday after US talks with Iran broke down and the US president made his threat to prevent Iranian ships from leaving from 3pm on Monday. On Tuesday, price of global benchmark Brent crude is down 3.8%, while US traded West Texas Intermediate is down 6.1% to $92.85. Mr Trump warned the US military would start “blockading any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz”. Asked about the sticking point in negotiations, Mr Trump said "it was over nuclear". "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. And we agreed to a lot of things, but they didn't agree to that. And I think they will agree to it," he added.

President Donald Trump during a visit and meeting at the White House in Washington DC. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer refused to support the blockade and said he would not allow the UK to be dragged into the war. The UK and France will lead an international effort to restore freedom of navigation in the crucial oil and gas shipping route, although any mission would not begin until after hostilities end. A conference later this week will involve countries willing to contribute to a “peaceful multinational mission” to restore freedom of navigation in the strait, Emmanuel Macron said. The French president said: “This strictly defensive mission, separate from the warring parties to the conflict, is intended to be deployed as soon as circumstances permit.” Sir Keir said the summit would “advance work on a co-ordinated, independent, multinational plan to safeguard shipping when the conflict ends”.