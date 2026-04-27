King Charles's visit to the US has "all appropriate security measures" in place after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the British ambassador has said.

Assurances have been made ahead of the visit, which kicks off this evening, with the King and Queen set to dine with the president, before a "largely unchanged" itinerary of events.

The visit comes after Cole Tomas Allen, 31, opened fire while attempting to storm the ballroom at the Washington Hilton, before being detained by officials.

Nonetheless, Dame Emily Thornberry, Labour chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, has said she is “anxious” ahead of the King’s US state visit.

“I still remain anxious about this, and I don’t think I’m really alone," she told the media on Monday.

“It is a really high-wire act, and the (US) president is so unpredictable, we just don’t know what he’s going to say.”

Even before the shooting, the trip was already being painted as one of the most politically tense of the King's reign, with the relationship between Mr Trump and prime minister Sir Keir Starmer being tested.

The president had last week threatened to investigate the British rule of the Falkland Islands in retaliation for the UK being initially unwilling to allow American forces to use their airbases.

Mr Trump said of the King’s visit: "I think it's great, he'll be very safe... the White House grounds are really safe. This area of not very many acres is really safe.

"And he'll be staying here, I believe he's going to a couple of other locations because he's here for a few days.

"He's a great guy. They called him and they are so looking forward to being here. We spoke this morning."

Follow the latest within our live blog below and across LBC radio and online.