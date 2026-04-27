King Charles's visit to the US has "all appropriate security measures" in place after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the British ambassador has said.

Assurances have been made ahead of the visit, which kicks off this evening, with the King and Queen set to dine with the president, before a "largely unchanged" itinerary of events.

The visit comes after Cole Tomas Allen, 31, opened fire while attempting to storm the ballroom at the Washington Hilton, before being detained by officials.

Nonetheless, Dame Emily Thornberry, Labour chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, has said she is “anxious” ahead of the King’s US state visit.

“I still remain anxious about this, and I don’t think I’m really alone," she told the media on Monday.

“It is a really high-wire act, and the (US) president is so unpredictable, we just don’t know what he’s going to say.”