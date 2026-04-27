LIVE: King to visit US after White House assassination attempt
The King and Queen are set to dine with President Donald Trump just days after a gunman targeted White House Correspondents' Dinner
King Charles's visit to the US has "all appropriate security measures" in place after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the British ambassador has said.
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Assurances have been made ahead of the visit, which kicks off this evening, with the King and Queen set to dine with the president, before a "largely unchanged" itinerary of events.
The visit comes after Cole Tomas Allen, 31, opened fire while attempting to storm the ballroom at the Washington Hilton, before being detained by officials.
Nonetheless, Dame Emily Thornberry, Labour chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, has said she is “anxious” ahead of the King’s US state visit.
“I still remain anxious about this, and I don’t think I’m really alone," she told the media on Monday.
“It is a really high-wire act, and the (US) president is so unpredictable, we just don’t know what he’s going to say.”
Even before the shooting, the trip was already being painted as one of the most politically tense of the King's reign, with the relationship between Mr Trump and prime minister Sir Keir Starmer being tested.
The president had last week threatened to investigate the British rule of the Falkland Islands in retaliation for the UK being initially unwilling to allow American forces to use their airbases.
Mr Trump said of the King’s visit: "I think it's great, he'll be very safe... the White House grounds are really safe. This area of not very many acres is really safe.
"And he'll be staying here, I believe he's going to a couple of other locations because he's here for a few days.
"He's a great guy. They called him and they are so looking forward to being here. We spoke this morning."
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What is happening today?
- King Charles is set to visit the US this week, on the back of both a rocky period in British-American relations and also the attempted assassination.
- The King has been told he is 'very safe' in the US,
- Charles III is set to arrive for his three-day state visit later today - and the itinerary will likely be unchanged,
- Buckingham Palace confirmed the decision follows "discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day".
Polanksi 'sorry' for King visiting Trump
Green Party leader Zack Polanski said he “felt sorry for the King” being sent to the US to meet President Donald Trump.
Speaking in Newcastle, Mr Polanski blamed the Prime Minister for putting the King in that position and said: “I actually feel really sorry for the King, that he’s been paraded around as some sort of privilege for Donald Trump.
“It’s important to put things in perspective. Just a couple of weeks ago, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform, ‘An entire civilisation could be wiped out this evening, it doesn’t have to happen, but it probably could’.
“That’s not a man we should consider our ally or in a special relationship with. That’s a man we should be sanctioning and making sure that we’re condemning.
“And the fact this kind of awful parade of King Charles having to go there, why is Keir Starmer so obsequious to Donald Trump?
“Of course we should have a diplomatic relationship with the president, of course, we should talk to him on a whole range of things.
“But sending King Charles over there to meet him, as if he’s some sort of friend, or some sort of ally, will be difficult for a lot of British people to watch, and they’ll wonder why Keir Starmer, as with so many decisions, has made that decision.”
Trump admits he 'wasn't making it that easy' for Secret Service during shooting
Donald Trump has admitted he made life harder for his own Secret Service detail during the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, because he "wanted to see what was going on".
Speaking to CBS News on 60 Minutes on Sunday, the US President acknowledged he told agents to wait while chaos erupted around him at Washington's Hilton Hotel on Saturday night.
When are the King and Queen in the US?
A detailed plan of when the King and Queen will be in the US and what they will do has been released.
Simon Marks: 'Unbelievable what Trump has his mind on'
Our US correspondent Simon Marks has blasted Donald Trump's priorities, "given everything else going on".
Watch his monologue above.
Donald Trump says after gunman opened fire and tried to storm ballroom - as suspect's 'anti-Trump manifesto' revealed
Donald Trump has given a sanguine response after another apparent attempt was made on his life during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington DC.
Speaking after suspect Cole Tomas Allen, 31, opened fire while attempting to storm the ballroom at the Washington Hilton, Mr Trump said: “I wasn’t worried, I understand life. We live in a crazy world.”
Who was the gunman at the Trump dinner? Everything we know so far about the 'would-be assassin'
Donald Trump and other senior officials were rushed to safety after gunshots rang out at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
The "would-be assassin" has been named by US media as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen.
Police are still looking to gain more information into how Allen gained access to the event.
Starmer to chair Cobra meeting
The Prime Minister will convene the emergency committee with representatives from the Bank of England to discuss the war’s economic impact in the shadow of rising oil prices.
He told the Usdaw union’s conference in Lancashire on Monday that he had called the meeting “so you can be sure we will stand by working people in this crisis”.
Sir Keir said: “I have to level with you about Iran.
“The truth is the economic consequences could still be with us for some time.
“You don’t need to be a politician to know that, you can see it on every petrol forecourt across the country.”
'Risks being managed'
Former US Secret Service agent Barry Donadio, who served on the Presidential Protective Division spoke to LBC about managing the risk.
"They'll send an advance team from your country there, and they'll work hand in hand and will meet all the criteria that's necessary for the King as well. We're accommodating him.
"There will be a US Secret Service protecting him in addition to your security forces. So this too is routine.
"They have done this so many times over the years. So they are used to this and this would be nothing new."I wouldn't worry about the King because what happened is the checkpoint [at the White House Correspondents' dinner] was there for this very purpose, and it succeeded in stopping a man with a rifle."
Full statement from Buckingham Palace
“His Majesty is being kept fully informed of developments and is greatly relieved to hear that the President, First Lady and all guests have been unharmed.
“As you would expect, a number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with US colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the Visit.
"The King and Queen are understood to have reached out privately to The President and First Lady to express their sympathies with all those affected on the night and their gratitude to the security services who prevented further injury."Buckingham Palace has released a full statement ahead of the visit.
Donald Trump says King Charles will be 'very safe'
Donald Trump has insisted King Charles will be ‘very safe’ during his state visit to the US despite an apparent attempt on the President’s life.
The full statement from Mr Trump reads:
""I think it's great, he'll be very safe... the White House grounds are really safe. This area of not very many acres is really safe.
"And he'll be staying here, I believe he's going to a couple of other locations because he's here for a few days.
"He's a great guy. They called him and they are so looking forward to being here. We spoke this morning."