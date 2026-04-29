President Trump has appeared to suggest the King supports the war in Iran, in comments that are likely to ruffle feathers in Buckingham Palace.

During the dinner, the King reiterated the importance of key global alliances - and also left the gathered crowd in stitches with a series of well-received jokes.

He teased the crowd: “If it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French” and made another joke about the Boston tea party.

He also made the crowd laugh with a joke about the President’s ‘readjustments’ to the East Wing of the White House.

“I’m sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own small attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814.”

The King also unveiled an extraordinary personal gift for the President during his toast – a large gold bell that hung from the conning tower of HMS Trump, a Royal Navy submarine that fought in the Battle of the Pacific in the Second World War.

On Wednesday, Charles and Camilla will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that brought down New York’s Twin Towers, by laying flowers at the one of the memorial pools.

This morning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the King for his speech, saying: “I thank His Majesty King Charles III, royal family, the United Kingdom, and all valiant American hearts for this clarion call for unity in support of Ukraine across the Atlantic.

“This is exactly what is needed to bring dignified and lasting peace to Ukraine and all of Europe. The people of Ukraine deeply appreciate all the support provided by the United Kingdom and the United States. Thank you.”