LIVE: King and Queen set to lay flowers at 9/11 memorial on third day of US visit
Latest from King and Queen's state visit to the US as Donald Trump implies Charles agrees with Iran war
President Trump has appeared to suggest the King supports the war in Iran, in comments that are likely to ruffle feathers in Buckingham Palace.
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During the dinner, the King reiterated the importance of key global alliances - and also left the gathered crowd in stitches with a series of well-received jokes.
He teased the crowd: “If it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French” and made another joke about the Boston tea party.
He also made the crowd laugh with a joke about the President’s ‘readjustments’ to the East Wing of the White House.
“I’m sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own small attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814.”
The King also unveiled an extraordinary personal gift for the President during his toast – a large gold bell that hung from the conning tower of HMS Trump, a Royal Navy submarine that fought in the Battle of the Pacific in the Second World War.
On Wednesday, Charles and Camilla will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that brought down New York’s Twin Towers, by laying flowers at the one of the memorial pools.
This morning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the King for his speech, saying: “I thank His Majesty King Charles III, royal family, the United Kingdom, and all valiant American hearts for this clarion call for unity in support of Ukraine across the Atlantic.
“This is exactly what is needed to bring dignified and lasting peace to Ukraine and all of Europe. The people of Ukraine deeply appreciate all the support provided by the United Kingdom and the United States. Thank you.”
State visit day two round-up
- The King hailed the bond between the US and UK while acknowledging that the relationship between the two nations has had a history of constructive disagreement.
- Earlier on Tuesday, the King and Queen received a formal welcome at the White House, including a military ceremony, speeches and a bilateral meeting with Donald Trump.
- The Queen joined the First Lady Melania Trump for an education event.
- The day will end with a plush state dinner in the East Room of the White House.
Watch as King Charles leaves state banquet crowd roaring with laughter
King Charles won laughs at the White House last night with a string of jokes during a glittering state dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump.
Watch as Nick Ferrari laughs along to Charles' best gags from the banquet.
Apple's Tim Cook and victorious McIlroy among guests at state dinner
Apple chief executive Tim Cook and 2026 Masters winner Rory McIlroy were among the guests invited to Tuesday's state dinner.
King hails America for rebuilding Europe after WWII
After referencing the Marshall Plan in his congressional address, the King has again invoked the American efforts to help Europe rebuild after the Second World War.
Charles hailed the "American leadership" for its role in helping to "rebuild a shattered" Europe post-1945.
He then repeated his hopes that both Trump and the UK will "never forget that, not least as freedom is again under attack following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine".
After suggesting the UK-US alliance can "meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and contested world", Charles laid on more flattery for the President.
He did so by referencing a naval vessel that was launched from the UK in 1944.
"Her name? HMS Trump," he says.
The King has now gifted the original bell from the Conning Tower of HMS Trump, a submarine which fought in the Pacific theatre during WWII, to the President.
The gift echoes that of Queen Elizabeth II in 1976, when she gave the United States the bicentennial Liberty Bell to mark 200 years since the Declaration of Independence.
'Keep calm and carry on': King praises Trump's coolness after White House assassination attempt
King Charles has begun his remarks at the state banquet by offering "thoughts and sympathies" to Mr and Mrs Trump after the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday.
"This must have been a very upsetting incident," Charles said.
Praising Trump's reaction to the attempt on his life, the King added: "As the words of that famous anthem remind us, this is the land of the free and home of the brave.
"As your own response demonstrates, what used to be called in the last war in the United Kingdom - keep calm and carry on."
Trump claims that King supports him on Iran
The President has now appeared to suggest the King supports the war in Iran, in comments that will certainly ruffle feathers in Buckingham Palace.
After suggesting the US is "doing a little Middle East work right now", Mr Trump said: "We have militarily defeated that particular opponent, and we're never going to let that opponent ever - Charles agrees with me, even more than I do - we're never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon."
Eye-raising to say the least.
Trump compliments King's speech to Congress
In his remarks at the state banquet, the President spoke first and, in characteristically informal terms, congratulated the King on getting Democrats to give him a standing ovation.
Complimenting the King on his 20-minute address to Congress, Mr Trump said: "He got the Democrats to stand. I've never been able to do that.
"I couldn't believe it."
What's on the menu at the White House?
Despite the President's fondness for fast food, the White House has pulled out all the stops for the banquet.
The King and Queen will be treated to a four-course dinner and musical entertainment at the white tie event.
Course 1
Garden vegetable velouté with hearts of palm salad, finished with crisp toasted shallots and micro mint.
Course 2
Handcrafted spring herb ravioli filled with ricotta cheese, alongside morel mushrooms gently dressed in a light parmesan emulsion.
Course 3
Classic dover sole meunière served in a nutty brown butter, accompanied by spring ramps, snow peas, layered potatoes pavé and a parsley oil.
Course 4
Sweet beehive-shaped chocolate gateau with a smooth vanilla bean crémeux custard, delicately set inside with an almond joconde.
A brown butter crumble and crème fraiche ice cream, along with White House honey from hives inspected by the royal couple on Monday will also come with the dish.
Drinks
Three wines – all from US winemakers – have been selected to complement the menu.
Entertainment
There will be performances at the dinner by a number of United States military musicians from the Marines, Army and Air Force.
The groups include:
'The President's Own" United States Marine Band
The US Army Chorus
The US Army Strings
The US Army Herald Trumpets
The US Air Force Singing Sergeants
The US Air Force Strings
King and Queen arrive back at White House for state dinner
The King and Queen have returned to the White House for the final event of day-two of the state visit.
They were greeted by Donald and Melania Trump outside the south side of the presidential residence ahead of the a dinner.
Charles and Camilla will be given a tour and look at some documents before they feast on the state banquet.
Palace: King was 'touched by warmth and generosity' of response to speech
Buckingham Palace said the King was “greatly touched by the warmth and generosity” of the Congress’s response to his speech.
A Palace spokesperson said: “The King was deeply honoured to have been invited to be the first British King to give such an address and was greatly touched by the warmth and generosity of the response he received.”
Watch: Former Ambassador to US joins Ian Dale