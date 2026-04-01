The US President said it will be a matter of weeks before Iran's chances of ever developing a nuclear weapon are completely wiped out.

Trump claims US will 'leave Iran within two or three weeks' as 'new regime begging for deal to end war'. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The US will “leave” Iran in "two or three weeks" as its military finishes off destroying its nuclear weapons capabilities, Donald Trump has claimed.

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Speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday night, the US President said he is "finishing the job” in Iran after already wiping out the regime’s nuclear capabilities over the last five weeks. The US has targeted various nuclear-related sites in Iran over the course of the conflict, with the most recent attack on Iran's Khondab facility causing "severe damage" and taking the site offline, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog confirmed this week. Mr Trump said it will take the US a few more weeks before "every single thing" Iran has is knocked out, at which point he will withdraw. That will be "within maybe two weeks", but it may take "a couple days longer to do the job", he said, describing this as his “one goal” in the conflict. Read more: Boost for millions of Brits as Starmer announces measures to ease cost of living amid Iran war Read more: Moment 2000lb bunker buster bombs rip through Iranian ammunition depot

People sift through rubble in the aftermath of a drone attack on a residential building in which one civilian was killed on March 31, 2026 in eastern Tehran, Iran. Picture: Getty

He added that regime change in Iran has already been achieved and claimed that a new batch of Iranian leaders are "much less radicalised" and more "rational". It comes after key figures from the Islamic Republic's ruling regime were killed, including the country's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While Iran may be offered a deal, which Mr Trump claims it is “begging for”, he said "it doesn't matter" if they "come to the table". "They're not putting up a fight. They're not even shooting at us," he said. He added that "their equipment's been totally decimated" and there's "nothing to shoot" as Iran's naval and military capabilities have been battered by the US. "They're losing. They admit they're losing. They're begging to make a deal," he said. Iran has previously denied any direct talks and has rejected claims it wants to strike a deal.

On Monday, the US President warned Iran’s energy infrastructure would be completely destroyed if they fail to agree to his proposals. Mr Trump previously said he wanted to "take the oil in Iran" and hinted at seizing Kharg Island - which is crucial to the country’s oil production. On Tuesday night, Mr Trump was asked about gas prices as energy costs continue to surge following the outbreak of the war and Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route. "All I have to do is to leave Iran and we will be doing that very soon," Mr Trump told reporters. He added that if France or another nation requires oil, they can go up the Strait of Hormuz and "fend for themselves”, adding that this is not the US’s problem. This comes as the US’s relations with its European allies sour over its reluctance to get involved in the war.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a meeting to discuss the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and the impact on the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty