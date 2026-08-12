Donald Trump looks on as he speaks to members of the media after disembarking Air Force One. Picture: Reuters

By Alice Padgett

Iran and the United States remain at loggerheads over efforts to agree a permanent end to the war in the Gulf - as Trump claims they have total control over the Strait of Hormuz.

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U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States in is control of the Strait of Hormuz. "The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, “A WALL OF STEEL,” and there is nothing Iran can do about it," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. Iran and the United States remain at loggerheads over efforts to agree a permanent end to the war in the Gulf, according to a senior Iranian source, who said there had been no progress in talks to revive the interim deal agreed in June and define a time frame to implement it. The comments were a further blow to hopes for a resolution to the crisis, following new attacks on shipping in the region on Tuesday. The deal agreed in June declared an "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts", but quickly unravelled, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying it was "over" on July 7 and Iran's foreign ministry declaring it "suspended" a week later. Read More: D​​onald Trump says he faced 'greater risk' on secret plane after being smuggled off Air Force One in catering truck Read More:Trump weighs in on Fifa row as he tells football world it would be 'mistake' to oust Infantino

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard the new Qatari-gifted Air Force One. Picture: Reuters

The U.S. accuses Iran of failing to honour an agreement under the deal to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route. Tehran says Washington has reneged on its commitments, including lifting a blockade of Iranian ports and releasing frozen Iranian assets. "One of the issues that is being discussed via mediators is the U.S. returning to the interim agreement and defining a timeframe for implementing the commitments. There has been absolutely no progress on this issue," the Iranian source said. There was no immediate comment from Washington. Thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28.

The U.S. accuses Iran of failing to honour an agreement under the deal to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route. Picture: Reuters

Iran has struck U.S. assets and infrastructure in countries including Oman, Jordan, Kuwait, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The June interim ceasefire agreement set a 60-day period, extendable by mutual consent, within which Iran and the U.S. were expected to reach a final deal limiting Tehran's nuclear programme and lifting U.S. sanctions. The Iranian source dismissed a report on Wednesday from Turkey's Anadolu news agency that quoted Pakistani government sources as saying they had agreed to extend that 60-day period. "There is no talk of an extension because, from Iran’s perspective, there is no period that began and therefore nothing to extend. The United States violated the interim agreement 48 hours after it was reached and withdrew from it a few days later," the source told Reuters. Both Iran and the United States have stepped up rhetoric in the past two days. Iran's top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, said on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed unless the U.S. accepted Iran's conditions to end the war.