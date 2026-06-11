Donald Trump has threatened that the US will seize Iran's oil infrastructure hub Kharg Island.

The US President warned that they will be hitting Iran "very hard tonight" following days of escalation after the downing of a US helicopter patrolling the Strait of Hormuz, which Mr Trump blamed on Tehran.

Writing on Truth Social on Thursday, Mr Trump said: "At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America."

He echoed his intention to take Kharg Island, which houses the terminal through which nearly all of Iran's oil exports pass, in an interview with Fox News.

However, Mr Trump said he was not sure Americans have the appetite for a major escalation in the war.

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