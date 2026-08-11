Trump limits US vaccinations for children as he repeats debunked theories about autism link
Donald Trump has signed an executive order calling for the number of vaccinations given to American children to be limited.
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The US President's order limited the number of jabs that children can receive to 11, in line with other countries.
Trump said the regime will give "gold-standard" protection - and advanced a major goal of health and human sciences secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.
"Effective immediately, my administration is recognizing [sic] gold-standard childhood vaccine recommendations for only 11 core vaccinations against the most serious and dangerous diseases, along with the MMR, which hopefully will be split up," Trump said during a White House signing ceremony where he repeatedly cited a growing number of US autism diagnoses.
"There are some groups that have virtually no problem with autism," Trump said. "They're groups that aren't big into the world of vaccines, so there is something wrong."
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Physicians roundly rejected the action, saying no new science warranted a change, and that the US schedule reflects decades of evidence and the specific health needs of Americans, rejecting the comparison to other countries. Fewer recommended shots will leave more children exposed to preventable diseases, they said.
The order also recommends splitting the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine into three shots taken at separate visits.
Kennedy in January cut the US immunisation schedule to remove shots against six out of 17 diseases, a move halted by a federal court ruling.
The executive order says it reaffirms Kennedy's overhaul despite the ongoing litigation.
Existing coverage under the Vaccines for Children program relied on by many families will continue, a senior administration official said. The government-funded program provides vaccines for those who may not be able to afford them.
The order directs the Justice Department to challenge state vaccination laws, escalating a federal fight over school immunisation requirements set by states.
It instructs the attorney general to sue over state laws the administration says conflict with parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodations and equal protection, including rules on religious and medical exemptions from immunisation mandates.