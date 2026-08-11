Donald Trump has signed an executive order calling for the number of vaccinations given to American children to be limited.

The US President's order limited the number of jabs that children can receive to 11, in line with other countries.

Trump said the regime will give "gold-standard" protection - and advanced a major goal of health and human sciences secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.

"Effective immediately, my administration is recognizing [sic] gold-standard childhood vaccine recommendations for only 11 core vaccinations against the most serious and dangerous diseases, along with the MMR, which hopefully will be split up," Trump said during a White House signing ceremony where he repeatedly cited a growing number of US autism diagnoses.

"There are some groups that have virtually no problem with autism," Trump said. "They're groups that aren't big into the world of vaccines, so there is something wrong."

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