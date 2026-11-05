Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr have also criticised the US President for the impact the conflict with Iran has had on the Midterm elections.

Nigel Farage has previously been very complimentary of the MAGA President. Picture: Getty

By Bethany Dawson & Flaminia Luck

Nigel Farage has rebuked Donald Trump following his thunderous defeat in the US midterms, saying there is "no question" the war with Iran was a mistake.

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The historic night on Tuesday saw the Democrats sweep up Senate seats in former Republican strongholds of Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa. The results mark a crushing blow to the MAGA president, despite him claiming he would have won by "landslide" if his name had been on the ballot. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Reform UK leader said Trump had “broken promises” over war. He explained: “Trump was very good in the first term and second term at keeping his promises.

"But he broke the promise of no more foreign wars. And that, they were eight months in, and [it] resulted in a rise in gas and diesel prices." He added that "more than anything else" that is what "did them in.” Farage went on to add that "keeping your promises" and the cost of living were "key". Read more: Former CIA director says midterm massacre tells Trump it's time to negotiate end to Iran war Read more: Trump admits Iran war ‘largely’ to blame for midterm losses but says ‘I’d do it again’

Every word of this is 💯💯💯 https://t.co/EigF8EQYXU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 4, 2026

Farage is not the only Trump admirer to break ranks with his MAGA hero. Yesterday, Vice President JD Vance shared a lengthy statement in which he blamed the conflict with Iran for the major Republican losses. When probed on whether he agreed with this, Farage said there was "no question about it" that the war with Iran was a mistake. He said he "totally agreed" with aims to slow the nuclear weapons programme. "We say no to the Americans, then we say yes to the Americans, so we're back where we started, and we damaged the relationship diplomatically. That really was a very stupid way of playing it. "But I mean, would I have said to them, "Yeah, come on, let's go to war for the next eight months or three years? No." Farage has previously had a solid relationship with Donald Trump and has spoken at several MAGA rallies in the US. Earlier this year, Farage exclusively told LBC the advice Trump gave to him if he ever entered Number 10.

The President faced two impeachment attempts during his first administration, but these went nowhere because the Republicans held the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is needed to secure a conviction. Yesterday, CBS News reported Trump is currently asking close advisers whether or not to keep Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon after Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in Tuesday's elections. Some White House aides told CBS News that Trump could also scapegoat the head of US Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine for the mishandling of the conflict. Ron DeSantis, the outgoing governor of Florida, has been suggested as a possible replacement for Mr Hegseth. The reports come after Mr Trump admitted it is "largely true" that the Iran war is to blame for the Republicans’ crushing midterm defeat. Speaking from the White House on Wednesday, the US president said he would still go to war with Iran "again" despite the humiliating results.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. pic.twitter.com/Q1ZGYM7idV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 4, 2026