Donald Trump made his remarks after he invited guests at a dinner in the White House Rose Garden to clap for either man in an ad hoc popularity contest

US President Donald Trump speaks during a "Rose Garden Club" dinner in honor of Police Week at the White House in Washington, DC. Picture: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Donald Trump has said his vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio would be a “dream team” for the White House.

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But the US president did not make clear who he would prefer as a possible successor and to run for the top job. He also made clear it did not mean “you have my endorsement under any circumstance”. Mr Trump made his remarks after he invited guests at a dinner in the White House Rose Garden to clap for either man in an ad hoc popularity contest. Decrying potential Democratic opponents, including former vice president Kamala Harris and outgoing California governor Gavin Newsom, he said there were “a lot of beauties out there JD”. Read more: Rod Stewart congratulates King for putting 'that little ratbag in his place' during US state visit Read more: Israel passes law to allow public trials for hundreds linked to October 7 attacks

US Vice President JD Vance attends a "Rose Garden Club" dinner in honor of Police Week hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House. Picture: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

He said: “I envy you and other people, I don’t know. “Who is it going to be? Is it going to be JD? Is it going to be somebody else? I don’t know.” Inviting people to express their view, he added: “OK, lets go’, are you ready? Who likes JD Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio?” He said: “All right, sounds like a good ticket. That was a perfect ticket. “By the way, I do believe that’s a dream team, but these are minor details. “That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance.” But he went on: “I think it sounds like presidential candidate and vice-presidential candidate.”

Secretary of State of the United States of America, MarcoaSecretary of State of the United States of America, Marco Rubio seen at Palazzo Chigi. Picture: Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images