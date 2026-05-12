Trump hails Vance and Rubio White House a ‘dream team’ but denies endorsement
Donald Trump made his remarks after he invited guests at a dinner in the White House Rose Garden to clap for either man in an ad hoc popularity contest
Donald Trump has said his vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio would be a “dream team” for the White House.
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But the US president did not make clear who he would prefer as a possible successor and to run for the top job.
He also made clear it did not mean “you have my endorsement under any circumstance”.
Mr Trump made his remarks after he invited guests at a dinner in the White House Rose Garden to clap for either man in an ad hoc popularity contest.
Decrying potential Democratic opponents, including former vice president Kamala Harris and outgoing California governor Gavin Newsom, he said there were “a lot of beauties out there JD”.
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He said: “I envy you and other people, I don’t know.
“Who is it going to be? Is it going to be JD? Is it going to be somebody else? I don’t know.”
Inviting people to express their view, he added: “OK, lets go’, are you ready? Who likes JD Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio?”
He said: “All right, sounds like a good ticket. That was a perfect ticket.
“By the way, I do believe that’s a dream team, but these are minor details.
“That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance.”
But he went on: “I think it sounds like presidential candidate and vice-presidential candidate.”
Under the US constitution, Mr Trump cannot run for a third term, but he has repeatedly suggested he could do so, although this has appeared aimed more at provoking outrage from critics.
He has previously heaped praise on both Mr Vance and Mr Rubio.
Last month, Ms Harris again said she was actively considering another presidential bid in 2028.
She replaced then-president Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee after he dropped out of the race.
She ultimately lost to her Republican challenger, Mr Trump.
There are a number of names in the frame to be the party’s candidate in 2028, with no clear front-runner.