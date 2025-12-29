Donald Trump has claimed that the US bombed a Venezuelan dock for the first time last week in an escalation of operations against the state.

During a press conference on Friday, the US President said that American forces had "knocked out" a "big plant" in the South American nation.

He told reporters: “We just knocked out – I don’t know if you read or you saw – they have a big plant, or a big facility, where the ships come from.

"Two nights ago, we knocked that out. So we hit them very hard."

Elaborating on Monday, Mr Trump said: “Well, it doesn’t matter. But there was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs. We hit the area.”

Speaking after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the president added: “So we hit all the boats and now we hit the implementation area… where they implement and that’s no longer around.”

