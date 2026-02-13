It comes after the Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was ousted as leader and detained in New York

President Donald Trump said he plans to visit Venezuela, over a month after the country's leader Nicolas Maduro was ousted. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has said he plans to visit Venezuela while describing the country's relationship with the US as "very good."

Trump had previously threatened Venezuela’s new leader with a fate worse than Maduro's, but has since said the relationship is "very good.'. Picture: Getty

"We have a very good relationship with the president of Venezuela," referring to the country's former vice president Delcy Rodriguez. Trump said that the US is "working together very closely" with Rodriguez on access to oil. "The relationship we have right now with Venezuela I would say is a ten." He added: "The relationship is strong, the oil is coming out. "We have our big oil companies going in, they’re going to be pumping out the oil and selling the oil for a lot of money." However, US government officials in recent weeks made clear that the US does not recognise Rodriguez's interim administration as legitimate.