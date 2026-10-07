Trump claims he could have done 'very bad things' to Clinton, Obama and Biden before backing down out of 'respect'
The US president made the comments when questioned about claims he could be impeached by the Democrats if they win power in November
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Donald Trump has claimed he could have done "very bad things" to Joe Biden, Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton over suggestions he could be impeached by the Democrats.
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The US president made the comments at the White House on Wednesday but then appeared to back down on the threats by claiming the Oval Office "deserved respect".
It came after he was quizzed by a reporter about potential Democrat efforts to impeach him, if they gained control of Congress at the midterm elections.
Trump replied with a scathing attack on the former presidents before scaling back his threats.
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He said: "I could've done very bad things to Hillary Clinton. I could've done very, very bad things to Joe Biden. I could've done very bad things to Barack Hussein Obama."
He then added: "I thought it was inappropriate to do so because you have to treat the office of the presidency with respect.
"Then I found out that they impeached me twice and I certainly, to this moment, I can do whatever I want, if I want,
"They've done some very bad things.
"I've had plenty of people say lets go get them, and I said no, you can’t do that to the presidency."
Suggestions from a handful of Democrats have floated impeachment should they win back the House in November, but others have played down the claims.
Trump made history in 2021 by becoming the only US president in history to be impeached twice following the attacks on the Capitol building.
A mob of his supporters stormed the historic building breaking into the House of Representatives and forcing staff and elected representatives to barricade themselves in offices.
He was also impeached in 2019 after he was to have had withheld $400 million of military aid from Ukraine in order to coercing Kiev into digging up dirt on Mr Biden.