The US president made the comments when questioned about claims he could be impeached by the Democrats if they win power in November

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has claimed he could have done "very bad things" to Joe Biden, Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton over suggestions he could be impeached by the Democrats.

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The US president made the comments at the White House on Wednesday but then appeared to back down on the threats by claiming the Oval Office "deserved respect". It came after he was quizzed by a reporter about potential Democrat efforts to impeach him, if they gained control of Congress at the midterm elections. Trump replied with a scathing attack on the former presidents before scaling back his threats. Read more: Pharma lobby sues Trump administration over Medicare drug price cuts Read more: Naked Trump statue named 'Orange Plague' unveiled at European Parliament

Trump said he could have done bad things to Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

He said: "I could've done very bad things to Hillary Clinton. I could've done very, very bad things to Joe Biden. I could've done very bad things to Barack Hussein Obama." He then added: "I thought it was inappropriate to do so because you have to treat the office of the presidency with respect. "Then I found out that they impeached me twice and I certainly, to this moment, I can do whatever I want, if I want, "They've done some very bad things. "I've had plenty of people say lets go get them, and I said no, you can’t do that to the presidency."

Trump also went after Hilary Clinton. Picture: Alamy