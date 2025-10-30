Donald Trump has claimed victory after striking a deal with Xi Jinping to lower tariffs and end the ongoing trade war with China.

The leaders met for the first time in six years in South Korea in a bid to engage in talks aimed at easing global trade tensions, with Trump praising an "amazing" meeting.

Following the meeting, Donald Trump told reporters that he has agreed to lower tariffs on China by 10% amid rising prices on Chinese manufactured goods across the US.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, the meeting with Xi was 12," he told reporters as he travelled back to the US.

The move would reduce total US tariffs on goods from China to 47%, with the US President also vowing to cut fentanyl tariffs from 20% to 10% - despite his recent hard talk on the subject.

At their peak, US tariffs on China reached an eye-watering 145% - a move that saw China's levies hit 125% in return.

The meeting in Busan comes amid months of tit-for-tat tariffs between the two superpowers, with Trump insisting he will return to visit China again in April.

Read More: Donald Trump says US will begin testing nuclear weapons for first time since 1992 before meeting with Xi Jinping

Read More: US prosecutors 'suspended' hours after calling Trump-supporting January 6 attackers 'mob of rioters'