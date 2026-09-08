The footage also shows Trump greeting troops, police officers, and honouring the war dead in an apparent attempt to promote his own compassion

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has shared an edited video clip showing a man fainting in front of King Charles who then ignores him on the ground.

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The footage formed part of a montage featuring other world leaders blanking individuals in distress, while depicting Trump as "the people's president". The segment that included the then-Prince Charles in 2020 featured him visiting an ASDA distribution centre in Bristol alongside the Duchess of Cornwall. A staff member is seen chatting to the future King before his legs gave way before falling backwards to the ground. Read more: Trump shares map renaming New Mexico as 'New America' and hits out at 'vote cheating state' Read more: King keeps busy as monarch puts in bumper year in fourth of reign

President Donald Trump hosted the King in April and recently called him a "great, great guy". Picture: Alamy

The shortened clip used by Trump shows the royal appearing to throw up his hands in helplessness, before swiftly turning to walk away from the collapsed man, seemingly unmoved. The doctored video was published on the president's TruthSocial platform during the US Labour Day holiday, with the caption which describes "the side of Trump the media doesn’t show you". However, the full footage showed Charles putting out his arm to try and catch the supermarket worker. He then remained close by while the man received medical attention. The real footage showed the monarch only moveing away after his security detail reassured him the individual was OK. The man quickly recovered and was later able to carry on their conversation.

The clip attempted to portray Trump in a good light. Picture: TruthSocial

The decision to upload the clip has caused confusion due to Trump's adulation towards the King and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He also recently hailed Charles as a “great, great guy", and also criticised Harry and Meghan upon their return to the UK. Other figures to be portrayed in a negative way in the video were the French President Emmanuel Macron, who is shown indifferently walking past a ceremonial guard, who had collapsed at the Elysee Palace. The video also gave an uncomplimentary portrayal of former Democratic presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Mr Biden is shown apparently checking his watch during a sombre ceremony, while Mr Obama is seen giving his so-called "latte salute" to his Marine guards as he stepped off the presidential helicopter with a paper cup in his hand.

Britain's King Charles III, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, and Queen Camilla arrive to view the Bayeux Tapestry last week. President Macron also appeared in the clip. Picture: Alamy