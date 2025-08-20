The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced that, effective immediately, officers will now consider whether an applicant has 'endorsed, promoted, supported, or otherwise espoused' anti-American, terrorist or antisemitic views. Picture: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP

By Rebecca Henrys

The Trump administration wants to screen the social media accounts of visa and green card applicants for anti-American views.

This is the latest in a series of policy updates issued by the agency that places restrictions on visa applications. Picture: Getty Images

"U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is committed to implementing policies and procedures that root out anti-Americanism and supporting the enforcement of rigorous screening and vetting measures to the fullest extent possible. "Immigration benefits—including to live and work in the United States—remain a privilege, not a right." It is the latest in a series of policy updates issued by the agency that places restrictions on visa applications. They have suspended processing applications for legal permanent residency from immigrants granted asylum or refugee status. At the beginning of August, the agency placed restrictions on visa categories for transgender women competing in women's sports to 'keep men out of women's sports'.

President Donald Trump joined by women athletes signs the “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order in the East Room at the White House in February. Picture: Getty

Tragesser added: "USCIS is closing the loophole for foreign male athletes whose only chance at winning elite sports is to change their gender identity and leverage their biological advantages against women." The Trump administration has cracked down on immigration since his inauguration in January - ICE agents have been arresting people en masse and a new detention centre was opened in Florida in July. Tourists are also being caught in this.

