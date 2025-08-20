Trump administration to screen social media accounts of visa applicants for anti-American views
The Trump administration wants to screen the social media accounts of visa and green card applicants for anti-American views.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced that, effective immediately, officers will now consider whether an applicant has 'endorsed, promoted, supported, or otherwise espoused' anti-American, terrorist or antisemitic views.
The guidance from USCIS does not clarify what would be considered an anti-American view.
"America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies," said USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser.
"U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is committed to implementing policies and procedures that root out anti-Americanism and supporting the enforcement of rigorous screening and vetting measures to the fullest extent possible.
"Immigration benefits—including to live and work in the United States—remain a privilege, not a right."
It is the latest in a series of policy updates issued by the agency that places restrictions on visa applications.
They have suspended processing applications for legal permanent residency from immigrants granted asylum or refugee status.
At the beginning of August, the agency placed restrictions on visa categories for transgender women competing in women's sports to 'keep men out of women's sports'.
Tragesser added: "USCIS is closing the loophole for foreign male athletes whose only chance at winning elite sports is to change their gender identity and leverage their biological advantages against women."
The Trump administration has cracked down on immigration since his inauguration in January - ICE agents have been arresting people en masse and a new detention centre was opened in Florida in July.
Tourists are also being caught in this.
Back in June, a Norwegian tourist claimed he was held by the US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) for having a photoshopped image of Vice President JD Vance on his phone.
An agent described the image as a 'dangerous extremist propaganda'. The USCBP has denied this claim, saying he was detained for admitted drug use.
A British tourist was held by ICE for 19 days after she was denied entry at the US-Canada border for alleged violations of her visa.
She has described the conditions of the detention centre as 'horrendous' and similar to a prison.