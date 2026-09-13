The president is expected to host golf stars at his Trump resort

President Donald Trump turns to wave toward gathered media while walking with Irish President Catherine Connolly. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

US President Donald Trump is expected to hand over the Amgen Irish Open trophy at his golf resort in Ireland on the second day of his official visit to the nation.

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The president owns a Trump International golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, in the southwest of the country, which is hosting players including Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry for the competition. The president handed over the FIFA World Cup trophy earlier in 2026. Following the tournament, the president is expected to fly back to the US. This comes after the president stirred up a diplomatic row surrounding his support for Irish reunification. Mr Trump’s presence sparked protests in Dublin and Clare. A major security operation is under way for the visit, with Ireland’s police service An Garda Síochána liaising with the Defence Forces and US Secret Service in the area around the resort. Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said there would be “no tolerance” for public disorder or attempts to impact “critical movements” of the US president. Read more: Trump says he 'would love to see' a unified Ireland as he kicks off two-day visit Read more: ‘War and genocide can never be accepted’, Irish President tells Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump walking past rows of standing soldiers from the 28th Infantry Battalion based at Finner Camp. Picture: Getty

On his first day, the US commander-in-chief met Irish President Catherine Connolly, one of his long-standing critics, at her official residence Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. However, it was his next meeting with Irish premier Micheál Martin that caused the biggest stir – as Mr Trump answered a question from the Press Association saying that he “would love to see” Ireland unified, adding: “It’s going to happen eventually.” This prompted push back from the Conservatives in the UK. Conservative deputy leader Alex Burghart said Mr Trump was “very wrong”, adding Northern Ireland was “an integral part” of the UK. Downing Street pointed to Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s rejection of an immediate border poll earlier in the week.

Irish President Catherine Connolly met with President Trump during his visit. Picture: Getty