Trump expected to hand over Amgen Irish Open trophy on visit to Ireland
The president is expected to host golf stars at his Trump resort
US President Donald Trump is expected to hand over the Amgen Irish Open trophy at his golf resort in Ireland on the second day of his official visit to the nation.
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The president owns a Trump International golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, in the southwest of the country, which is hosting players including Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry for the competition. The president handed over the FIFA World Cup trophy earlier in 2026.
Following the tournament, the president is expected to fly back to the US. This comes after the president stirred up a diplomatic row surrounding his support for Irish reunification.
Mr Trump’s presence sparked protests in Dublin and Clare. A major security operation is under way for the visit, with Ireland’s police service An Garda Síochána liaising with the Defence Forces and US Secret Service in the area around the resort.
Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said there would be “no tolerance” for public disorder or attempts to impact “critical movements” of the US president.
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On his first day, the US commander-in-chief met Irish President Catherine Connolly, one of his long-standing critics, at her official residence Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.
However, it was his next meeting with Irish premier Micheál Martin that caused the biggest stir – as Mr Trump answered a question from the Press Association saying that he “would love to see” Ireland unified, adding: “It’s going to happen eventually.”
This prompted push back from the Conservatives in the UK. Conservative deputy leader Alex Burghart said Mr Trump was “very wrong”, adding Northern Ireland was “an integral part” of the UK.
Downing Street pointed to Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s rejection of an immediate border poll earlier in the week.
His comments could further strain relations between the US and the UK, with Mr Trump also casting doubt on Britain’s ability to defend the Falkland Islands during the visit, saying “I don’t know if [the UK is] going to be willing to travel that far,” to defend the islands.
The row may also complicate Washington’s relations with Northern Irish parties.
While Sinn Féin has boycotted the annual St Patrick’s Day visit to Washington over Mr Trump’s Middle East policy, leading unionist parties the DUP and UUP have continued to engage with the president.
In response to his comments, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said Northern Ireland’s future would be decided by its people, not “commentary in London, Dublin or Washington”.
He added: “As unionists, we are not interested in the destruction of our country by joining with the Irish Republic.”
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the president’s comments were “timely” and Mr Martin “must now begin planning for a united Ireland”.
The UK-Ireland border remains a sensitive issue, with Mr Burnham triggering a political row earlier in the year after saying a referendum on reunification was “off the table”.
Under the terms of the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, the UK’s Northern Ireland secretary can decide to hold a border poll, and has a duty to call one if it appears likely a majority would vote for Irish unification.
The people of the Republic of Ireland must also vote in favour to effect constitutional change.
Mr Trump said America’s relationship with Ireland had “never been as good as it is right now” while Mr Martin praised the “sporting relationship” between their two countries.