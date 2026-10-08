Trump vows not to attack Iran before November midterms and claims oil is flowing through Strait of Hormuz in 'record numbers'
The Democrats are poised to make gains at the elections according to recent polls
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Donald Trump has vowed not to launch another attack on Iran before the US midterm elections in November.
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The US president described the two nations as having "productive discussions" and also claimed that oil is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz in "record numbers".
The US and Israel launched their first strikes on Iran in February, and the conflict has become a key issue on the US campaign trail.
Trump has repeatedly said he expected oil prices to drop sharply after the elections, but high gas prices and the Iran war are weighing heavily on Republican candidates and threatening their congressional majority.
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Brent crude oil rose about 5% on Thursday to $ 105 per barrel.
Trump wrote on Truth Social: "We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran.
"I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both economically and militarily, and while the blockade will remain in full force and effect, with oil flowing in record numbers of barrels through the Hormuz Strait (22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!), we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd.
"IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"
Trump said Iran and the US have exchanged proposals in recent weeks aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait, a vital global energy shipping route.
Trump rejected Tehran's latest offer amid suggestions he was sceptical over whether Iran would meet his demands.
It comes as the president claimed he could have done "very bad things" to Joe Biden, Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton over suggestions he could be impeached by the Democrats.
The US president made the comments at the White House on Wednesday but then appeared to back down on the threats by claiming the Oval Office "deserved respect".
It came after he was quizzed by a reporter about potential Democrat efforts to impeach him, if they gained control of Congress at the midterm elections.
He said: "I could've done very bad things to Hillary Clinton. I could've done very, very bad things to Joe Biden. I could've done very bad things to Barack Hussein Obama."
He then added: "I thought it was inappropriate to do so because you have to treat the office of the presidency with respect.
"Then I found out that they impeached me twice and I certainly, to this moment, I can do whatever I want, if I want. They've done some very bad things."