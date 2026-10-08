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President Trump has vowed not to attack Iran before the midterm elections in November. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has vowed not to launch another attack on Iran before the US midterm elections in November.

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The US president described the two nations as having "productive discussions" and also claimed that oil is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz in "record numbers". The US and Israel launched their first strikes on Iran in February, and the conflict has become a key issue on the US campaign trail. Trump has repeatedly said he expected oil prices to drop sharply after the elections, but high gas prices and the Iran war are weighing heavily on Republican candidates and threatening their congressional majority. Read more: Trump says he deserves Nobel Peace Prize but has doubts he will get it Read more: Naked Trump statue named 'Orange Plague' unveiled at European Parliament

President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House on Thursday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Brent crude oil rose about 5% on Thursday to $ 105 per barrel. Trump wrote on Truth Social: "We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran. "I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both economically and militarily, and while the blockade will remain in full force and effect, with oil flowing in record numbers of barrels through the Hormuz Strait (22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!), we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd. "IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

Trump said Iran and the US have exchanged proposals in recent weeks aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait, a vital global energy shipping route. Trump rejected Tehran's latest offer amid suggestions he was sceptical over whether Iran would meet his demands. It comes as the president claimed he could have done "very bad things" to Joe Biden, Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton over suggestions he could be impeached by the Democrats. The US president made the comments at the White House on Wednesday but then appeared to back down on the threats by claiming the Oval Office "deserved respect".

President Donald Trump dances at a campaign rally at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio this week. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy