US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have been welcomed by the Prince and Princess of Wales in the Walled Garden on the Windsor estate.

In a unique move, which is just one of a number of flourishes being added to the American leader’s second state visit, the president’s Marine One helicopter landed on the lawn of the garden nestled in the private Home Park. William and Kate greeted the Trumps as they disembarked and walked with them the short distance to meet the King and Queen outside the little-known Victoria House to launch the historic trip. The decision to use Victoria House in the Royal Kitchen Gardens at Frogmore as the backdrop to the start of the major royal charm offensive offers a personal, family-centred greeting especially for the president. But the welcome also embraces pomp and pageantry, and the military theatrics Mr Trump is known to adore. Read more: Donald Trump says he 'loves the UK' as he touches down for second state visit to meet 'good friend' King Charles Read more: UK and US strike tech deal as Trump arrives for state visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales (left) receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire. Picture: PA

Armed Forces personnel line the route ahead of the Carriage Procession to Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

As the president shook hands with the King, a 41-round gun salute was fired from six First World War era guns simultaneously by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, while the Honourable Artillery Company staged a salute more than 20 miles away at the Tower of London. The scale and spectacle of the military ceremonial on show for Mr Trump is unprecedented and marks the largest military ceremonial welcome for a state visit to the UK in living memory. In total, around 120 horses and 1,300 members of the British military are involved in the ceremonial welcome at Windsor, with 160 personnel from the Royal Marines and Royal Navy, 1,000 from the British Army and 140 from the Royal Air Force. The Trumps joined the King and Queen and William and Kate for a carriage procession through the Windsor estate towards the Castle. Eighty soldiers from the House Cavalry Mounted Regiment form the Sovereign’s Escort travelling with the carriages, with the Life Guards dressed in their red tunics and white plumed helmets and Blues and Royals in their blue tunics and red plumes.

Members of the Royal Navy Ceremonial Guard line up the route ahead of the carriage procession to Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

The processional route, which was not open to the public, was lined by 22 half-companies of personnel from throughout the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force. As they made their way to the castle, the Trumps pass not far from Frogmore House, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their evening wedding reception, and also close to Frogmore Cottage, briefly home to Harry and Meghan before they quit the working monarchy and moved to America. The carriages passed through the castle’s George IV Gate, ready for the full ceremonial welcome in the quadrangle with a Guard of Honour. The State Colours of the Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards and Scots Guards greet the party – the first time that three State Colours, rather than just one, will be on parade at such an occasion.