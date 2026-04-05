He also praised the bravery of those involved in rescuing a US serviceman from Iran

Trump posts expletive-filled warning to Iran and threatens to attack power plants and bridges . Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has issued an expletive-filled threat to Iran, as he called on the country to open the Strait of Hormuz.

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Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump warned that he will soon target power plants and bridges. He wrote: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! "Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy b******* or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP" In the face of ongoing military strikes by the US and Israel, Iran has tightened its grip on the maritime pinchpoint of the Strait of Hormuz, sending global oil and gas prices skyrocketing. Read more: 'WE GOT HIM': Trump confirms missing US crew member from downed jet is 'safe and sound' after rescue operation in Iran Read more: Iran brands Trump's 48-hour ultimatum ‘helpless and nervous’ after he warns 'hell will rain down' if peace talks fail

Iran has tightened its grip on the maritime pinchpoint of the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: PA

This afternoon, Trump spoke to Fox News‘ Chief Foreign Correspondent, Trey Yingst about the situation in Iran. In a 15-minute phone call, the US President insisted that negotiations are ongoing with Iran and that he believes a peace deal is close and could be delivered as soon as Monday. But at the same token, Trump is also talking about further attacks on Iran. According to Yingst, he said: “If they don’t make a deal, and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil”.

Yesterday (Saturday, 4), Trump issued a 48-hour warning to Iran to make a deal, or "hell will reign [sic] down on them". The US President wrote: "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. "Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP." Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping channels, since the US and Israel attacked the country on 28 February. About 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) usually passes through the Strait, and the war has sent global fuel prices soaring. It is also a crucial route for exports of fertiliser from the Middle East, where natural gas is used heavily in the production process.

In another post today, Trump praised the rescue mission to save a downed US airman from Iran. He wrote on social media: "We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. "The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel. "This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to 'man and equipment.' It just doesn’t happen!" He continued: "The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. "An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all! I will be having a News Conference, with the Military, at the Oval Office, on Monday, at 1:00 P.M. God Bless our great MILITARY WARRIORS! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

"Trump called the mission to save him 'one of the most daring in US history.'"@AliMirajUK opens his show with a tribute to the US Military, after they saved a downed pilot in rural Iran. pic.twitter.com/CuFL9OQQ5j — LBC (@LBC) April 5, 2026