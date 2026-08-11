US President Donald Trump has warned FIFA would be making a “terrible mistake” if they get rid of Gianni Infantino as the head of world football’s governing body.

Infantino has come under pressure following his doomed plan to sell off stakes in the men’s World Cup to private investors.

But in a post on his Truth Social early on Tuesday, Trump said removing the FIFA president would be a costly move.

The US president wrote: “FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino.

“He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented.

“If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again!”

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